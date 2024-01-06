Nigel Lythgoe To Exit ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Following Sexual Assault Claims

Nigel Lythgoe is stepping down from his position as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” following multiple sexual assault allegations.

“I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Lythgoe said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Fox and the production companies behind the long-running dance competition show said in a joint statement on Friday that its upcoming season will continue without him “to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage,” adding that no decision has been made about who will replace Lythgoe, USA Today reported.

Lythgoe’s departure comes a week after pop singer Paula Abdul sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her twice — once during the early 2000s when she was one of the original judges on “American Idol” and he was an executive producer for the singing competition show, and again when she was on “SYTYCD” years later. She also alleged that he groped and sexually assaulted her assistant.

According to ABC News, Lythgoe called the allegations an “appalling smear” and said he intends to fight them.

Days after Abdul’s lawsuit, another sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Lythgoe on behalf of two women who were contestants on “All American Girl,” a 2003 reality show for which he was an executive producer. In the lawsuit, the two accused Lythgoe of sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, negligence, gender violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

For decades, Lythgoe, 74, has worked as a TV producer for reality competition shows in the U.S. and Britain, where he was born. His exit from “SYTYCD,” which he co-created with Simon Fuller in 2005 and on which he was executive producer and a judge, arrives just ahead of its 18th season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lythgoe will not be credited as the executive producer in the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning show.

