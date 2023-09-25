Nigel Harman ‘trying not to worry’ about topping Strictly leaderboard again

Nigel Harman said that he is “trying not to worry” about topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard next week after he and dance partner Katya Jones received top points during the series’ first episode.

The 21st series of the show returned to screens on Saturday and Harman, 50, and Jones placed first with 32 points from the judges.

Harman spoke about his Strictly dance at the Inside Soap Awards, where he won an award for best drama star in his role as clinical lead doctor Max Cristie in Casualty.

Nigel Harman after winning the Best Drama Star award for his role as Max Cristie in Casualty at the Inside Soap Awards held at Salsa Temple in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about whether he is worried if he will be able to top the leaderboard again next week, the actor said: “I’m trying not to worry about it. I’m just trying to go ‘that’s okay, that’s happened and now we’ve got a new dance’.

“But inevitably people will be going. ‘Well, okay you’re supposed to be really good at this’.

“So that makes me a bit nervous, but I’m not gonna worry about it. I can only turn up. Something good will happen on Saturday or something not good will happen on Saturday.”

Speaking on his win at the Inside Soap Awards, held at Salsa Temple in Victoria Embankment on Monday, Harman said: “I did not expect it at all. I’ve only been on screen for about, just over six months.

“So, to be voted for by the public is lovely, and I’ve got history at the Inside Soap Awards, back in the day.

“I’ve won a few here so I’m quite touched if I’m being honest and it’s quite nice to be remembered.”

Other stars to have won at the Inside Soap Awards this year include EastEnders’s Danielle Harold for best actress in her role as Lola Pearce-Brown and Max Bowden for soap superstar of the year in his role as Ben Mitchell, also in EastEnders.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens next Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.