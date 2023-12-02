Nigel Harman forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing

Nigel Harman missed rehearsals on Saturday morning because of the injury - BBC

Nigel Harman was forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing just hours before Saturday night’s live show after suffering an injury.



The 50-year-old actor was preparing to perform a Charleston to Step in Time from Mary Poppins with Katya Jones, his professional partner, in the quarter-finals. However, he had to pull out of the BBC dance contest after injuring his rib.

He missed rehearsals on Saturday morning because of the injury, bringing an end to his attempt to reach the final.

The Casualty actor’s exit leaves just Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier, Layton Williams and Annabel Croft in the contest to win the glitterball trophy.

The former EastEnders actor, 50, had been due to perform a Charleston to Step In Time, from Disney’s Mary Poppins, with Katya Jones - Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Strictly Come Dancing will have no public vote or elimination this weekend after Harman’s withdrawal.

At the beginning of the quarter-final show, host Claudia Winkleman said: “As you can see, we only have four couples. Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from the competition.”

Tess Daly added that the Strictly team were as “devastated as he is”, but said the couple will be chatting later in the show.

Winkleman continued: “That means there will be no public vote tonight and no elimination this weekend.”

Daly clarified that the judges would still be scoring the dance and their votes would be carried over to next week.

Nigel Harman said he was ‘amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly’ - Ray Burniston/BBC

Harman later revealed that he ended up in hospital after hurting himself while practising a jump for his Strictly routine.

During Saturday’s quarter-final show, he told host Claudia Winkleman: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and as I flew, I was Peter Pan and as I landed, I was in A&E. I’ve done something to my rib basically and it’s quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I’m having a lovely time.”

The Casualty star added that he has “loved” his time on the BBC show and admitted the reality he would no longer compete in it had not sunk in yet.

Story continues

He also praised his professional partner Katya Jones, saying: “The only reason I’m standing here is because of all the work you’ve put into me. You challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh. And then you do extraordinary things on the floor with choreography and creativity. But most of all, you’re just part of me now.”

An emotional Jones said she had “absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on a dancefloor”, adding: “I know the reasons you did this, for your daughter and for your parents and especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very, very proud of you. And I hope you got something out of this that you’re going to cherish forever in your broken rib.”

The show then played a montage of clips of his time on the show.

‘Two in a final doesn’t work’

One fan wrote on social media: “Absolutely gutted for him. He was heading to the final for sure. Speedy recovery Nigel.” Another said: “I’m so gutted, he was my favourite dancer.”

Another urged producers to rethink the planned show, saying: “Surely they need to stop an elimination next week then. Two in a final doesn’t work.”

Harman, a former Eastenders star, said at the start of the series: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn.....gulp!”

In November, Harman and Jones performed a steamy dance routine that involved writhing around on a bed. The Russian pro dancer, 34, donned a silk negligee to dance the rhumba to Celine Dion’s power ballad It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

A BBC spokesman posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

A post by @‌bbcstrictly on Instagram added: “We wish Nigel a speedy recovery and they both will be very much missed by our entire Strictly family.”

The departure of Harman and Jones is the second surprise exit of the series after Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice withdrew on medical grounds.

Abbington later expressed her “deepest regret” at having to leave, and while she did not explain her reasons for quitting, she said it was not a decision she had reached “easily or lightly”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.