Nigel Farage lands in Australia ahead of rumoured I’m A Celebrity appearance

Nigel Farage arrives at Brisbane airport ahead of a rumoured appearance on ITV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - JAMES GOURLEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

Nigel Farage has landed in Brisbane ahead of his rumoured appearance on the reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The former Ukip leader was photographed on his arrival in Australia on Sunday evening amid reports he will receive up to £1.5 million as a contestant on the ITV programme, which starts on Nov 19.

Mr Farage has previously turned down offers of hundreds of thousands of pounds from the channel, including in 2016 which would have seen him take part months after the Brexit referendum.

But the GB News presenter confirmed last week that he was giving “very serious consideration” to a fresh approach about this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, which will be the 23rd edition of the programme.

Speaking to reporters as he left the airport, Mr Farage said: “I’m just here surfing for the week.”

Pressed on whether he is joining the I’m A Celebrity cast, Mr Farage replied: “I can’t confirm I am doing it but I might be. I just think there is a big young audience out there that watches the programme which is worth talking to.

“I have been messing about on TikTok for the last few months and you would be surprised, a lot of young people out there are interested in what I have got to say.”

Sources close to Mr Farage said reports he will enter I’m A Celebrity are “just speculation” and stressed he had yet to sign a contract.

However, it is understood that he has been offered up to £1.5 million by ITV executives, who hope that his participation would attract the same attention as Matt Hancock’s stint in the 2022 series.

One insider told the Telegraph: “It’s going to be all anyone’s talking about for the next few weeks.”

As well as Mr Farage, the line up of famous faces rumoured to have signed up for the survival reality show include Jamie-Lynn Spears, the sister of pop star Britney, Tony Bellew, a former world boxing champion, and Fred Sirieix, the face of Channel 4 reality show First Dates.

Stripped of Conservative whip

Last year’s series saw Mr Hancock stripped of the Conservative whip when he flew out to Australia to spend 20 days in the jungle amid outcry from his local Conservative association and constituents in West Suffolk.

The former health secretary finished third and reached the final of the programme, in which he was covered in bugs and forced to undertake a series of unpleasant eating challenges.

Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, also found herself temporarily suspended by the Tory party when she entered the jungle in 2012.

Ms Dorries, the former MP for Mid Bedfordshire, became the first contestant to be voted off I’m A Celebrity but remained defiant about her decision to take part.

Mr Farage was contacted for comment.