NiftyAgenda Final Lineup Includes 20 Demos, NFT Gallery Showing and Press Conference on Underdogs and Female Empowerment Featuring NFT Platform Banned from CES

CoinAgenda
·3 min read

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today is launching its newest NFT-focused event, NiftyAgenda, with an exclusive launch party on January 6 from 5-11 pm in Las Vegas, following CES®, the largest Consumer Electronics Show in the world. All NFT creators, innovators, buyers, and media are invited.

NFT mainstream popularity exploded in 2021, starting in Q1 when Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000s, sold in auction for $69 million, bringing rise for artists to take digital ownership and compensation over their art. With the sales of NFTs expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2021, NiftyAgenda will kick off with presentations and a meet-and-greet from the leaders behind the hottest upcoming NFT drops.

Presenters include:

Hot Drops, the first inclusive adult NFT marketplace disrupting how creators and fans connect with next-gen content.

Fearless Girl, the iconic statue on Wall Street, which is issuing a series of NFTs to fight lawsuit by a big bank to seize control of her copyrights.

Starter Capital, the leading launchpad, incubator, and investor network for Polygon, Ethereum, Fantom, Avalanche, BSC, which is partnering with the OpenDao initiative to decentralize OpenSea.

NFTY, a blockchain studio and incubator for the next generation of NFT technology.

SDG Exchange, a global sustainability marketplace dedicated to reversing climate change one transaction at a time.

Echo Labs, a space for artists of all kinds to get their voices heard and their distinct point of view and missions noticed.

Icecap, a Blockchain-Based Diamond NFT Marketplace.

RAIR TECH, a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to gate access to streaming content.

Tradery Capital, an AI-powered asset manager for Coinbase customers.

Pixel Bird, a NFT collection of pixelated birds, the result of the evolution of a group of dinosaurs that lived hundreds of years ago.

Frogland, a hand-drawn series of 10,000 generative NFTs, with each frog being entitled to a LillyPAD, or Personal Access Domain, with Frogland, the central most founding district of the metaverse.

On1 Force, a collection of 7,777 generative side-profile characters with over 100 hand-drawn features fighting for their existence.

A List Apes, a NFT project featuring a unified community that represents each unique person and makes them feel comfortable with their individuality of character, appearance, and principles.

Following presentations by NFT creators and analysts will be an immersive digital gallery showcasing the NFT creators’ newest drops and a concert by Think:X, featuring legendary Pink Floyd sax player, and NFT creator Scott Page, and Jane's Addiction drummer, Stephen Perkins. This all-star line up will perform “Beyond the Wall,” an exploration of the music of Pink Floyd, for a Think Floyd experience. The concert will simultaneously happen with NFT demonstrations and videos in the background, a full bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. NiftyAgenda is being held at two iconic former celebrity estates ten minutes from the Strip; location details will be given with ticket purchase. Space is limited.

NiftyAgenda tickets are available for $299 and include the meet-and-greet segment, NFT gallery showcase, and Think:X concert. CES accredited media will be allowed in at no cost upon independent verification of credentials.

For more information, please contact contact@coinagenda.com.

ABOUT NIFTYAGENDA

NiftyAgenda brings together NFT creators, innovators, buyers and media. NiftyAgenda is the newest conference from CoinAgenda, which has been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

Disclaimer: Consumer Electronics Show”, "CES,” “CES®” and “International CES®” are registered trademarks of the Consumer Electronics Association. NiftyAgenda at CES 2022 is not affiliated with or endorsed by CES or the Consumer Electronics Association

CONTACT: contact (at) coinagenda.com


    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage