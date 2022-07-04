Niezgoda, Timbers tie 2-2 with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the tying goal for the Portland Timbers in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Sunday.

Niezgoda’s equalizer came in the 69th minute for the Timbers (5-6-8). Eryk Williamson got an assist on the goal.

The Timbers also got one goal from Dairon Asprilla.

Hany Mukhtar and Sean Davis scored one goal each for Nashville (7-5-6).

The Timbers outshot Nashville 15-11, with six shots on goal to nine for Nashville.

Elliot Panicco saved four of the six shots he faced for Nashville. David Bingham had seven saves for the Timbers.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Charlotte FC while the Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

