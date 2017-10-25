Nieto's hat trick lifts Avalanche to 5-3 win over Stars

DENVER (AP) -- A deluge of injuries got Matt Nieto back into the lineup. More games like this will certainly keep him in there.

Nieto capped off his first career hat trick on an empty-netter in the closing seconds, Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Seeing all those hats thrown onto the ice was a welcomed sight for Nieto.

''It's definitely a hard thing to accomplish in this league so I'll definitely remember this night,'' said Nieto, who didn't play in the last two games. ''It was awesome coming back through the line and seeing all the guys happy for me.''

The fans were, too, as Colorado kept up its resurgent play. The Avalanche are 3-1 at home this season. They were 13-26-2 at the Pepsi Center season ago.

''We owe (the fans) a good home record,'' Nathan MacKinnon said. ''We weren't very good last year.''

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist, and Mark Barberio contributed another tally in his 200th career NHL game.

Jamie Benn, Brett Ritchie and John Klingberg scored for the Stars, whose four-game winning streak was halted. Starting goaltender Ben Bishop was less than pleased about being replaced by Kari Lehtonen early in the second period with the Avs leading 3-2.

''There was no reason for me to come out,'' said Bishop, who allowed three goals on 17 shots. ''It's a 3-2 hockey game with more than half the game left. I'm not very happy with the decision.''

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock was looking for a spark.

''We were slow and dozy across the board, everybody, the whole team,'' Hitchcock said. ''Needed a wake-up call. So, we got it.

''It has nothing to do with Ben. I'll do the same with any other goaltender. If I think it's going to help the team to change their mindset, I've got to do whatever it takes. So that's what I did.''