Nielsen to stay at Heinricher-MSR for IMSA endurance rounds

Nielsen joined the squad for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona when the all-female program leader for the #57 Heinricher Racing MSR-run Acura NSX, Jackie Heinricher, was forced to sit out the race due to a back injury.

Nielsen joined Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz and Simona De Silvestro, with the quartet finishing 12th in the GTD class.

Now MSR has confirmed that Nielsen will remain in the car for all IMSA enduros – the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Motul Petit Le Mans.

“I am excited to be driving with the Heinricher Racing effort and Meyer Shank Racing for the rest of the Michelin Endurance Cup events,” said Nielsen.

“I’ve always known MSR to be a very good team and racing for them only impressed me more with their professional approach to everything, so hopefully we can fight for the Endurance Cup this year.”

Heinricher added: “Christina brings a long list of very accomplished achievements in racing. This further enforces the deep talent of professional drivers involved with the team and my vision.”

“[Nielsen] exceeded our expectations with her performance in the Acura at Daytona,” observed Shank, “and has an incredible record at the rest of the endurance tracks so she will be a great addition.”