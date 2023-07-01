Niecy Nash and Wife Play Fight Over Who Is More Romantic: 'Honey, Be Honest!'

“I married my best friend,” Nash gushed about her musician wife Jessica Betts while answering relationship questions on their Bahamas vacation

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts at LA Pride in the Park on June 9.

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts got real about their romance on vacation!

While visiting the Bahamas, the couple, who married in 2020, answered some questions about their relationship for Entertainment Tonight.

During the Q-and-A session, Nash, 53, said that people frequently ask her and Betts’ loved ones what the couple is “really like” — to which her reply is “what you see is what you get.”

“I married my best friend,” the Dahmer actress added.

When asked who is the most romantic of the two, Nash and Betts struggled to agree on an answer.

Betts playfully rejected Nash’s claim that they “tie” in the romance category, arguing that she is “the most romantic.”

"Honey, be honest!" the Scream Queens actress responded. "Check the tape! Go look at the receipts.”

While the wives — who were the first same-sex couple to grace the cover of Essence magazine —could not agree on who should bear the “most romantic” title, they did agree that Nash is the more adventurous one.

"Yeah, she’s the adventure seeker," Betts told ET. "I'm the chill one."

The musician continued, “She's actually fun, you know? She's fun to hang out with on vacation. We do a lot of water activities, like snorkeling and getting on the boat."

Nash accepted the title, but reminded her wife of a time when she surpassed her own thrill-seeking tendencies.

"Well, wait a minute,” the actress told ET. “Because last time we went on vacation, you jumped in the ocean with stingrays and I didn't do it!"

Aside from Betts' stint with sea rays, however, Nash said her wife is far more “relaxed and chill.”

"She wants to lay on the boat,” the Claws star explained of her significant other's go-to vacation pastime.

Nash, who hosts Don't Forget the Lyrics!, and Betts, who plays in the show’s band, also shared that they plan to renew their vows soon.

"We love so many people, but we couldn't have all the people we love there," the game show host said of her 2020 wedding to her “better half.”

She continued, "A lot of [Betts’ family] couldn't come out because we were in the pandemic. So I'm looking forward to doing the vow renewal."

