Niecy Nash-Betts Won the Emmys With Her Powerful, Pro-Self Speech

"You know who I want to thank? I want to thank me."

If you are looking for some inspiration for your daily affirmations, may we suggest Niecy Nash-Betts's Emmy Awards acceptance speech? The actress, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in Dahmer - Monster, came to the stage clearly moved and rightfully excited. After thanking show creator Ryan Murphy, co-star Evan Peters, the Television Academy voters, and her wife, Jessica ("my better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work"), Niecy took a moment to thank someone many don't publicly: herself.

"And you know who I want to thank? I wanna thank me. For believing in me. And doing what they said I could not do," Nash-Betts said emphatically. "And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people: 'Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that!'"



"I'm a winner baby!" - #Dahmer star Niecy Nash-Betts wins Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie pic.twitter.com/63IZ8Sqiq3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Getty Images

Yes! A round of applause to her for doing the work and being acknowledged for it. Humility is great and all, but more women need to shout about their achievements. There is still a massive wage gap (as presenter Marla Gibbs called out) and not enough women in positions of power. So women should be proud and outspoken when they achieve something exceptional, as Nash-Betts did. Normalize self-love!

Nash-Betts's inspiring speech didn't stop there, though. The star, in a stunning custom Greta Constantine gown, also took a moment to acknowledge the women like the character she played, women who have not been listened to for too long. "Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet over-policed. Like Glenda Cleveland. Like Sandra Bland. Like Breonna Taylor." Cleveland, who Nash-Betts played in her Emmy-winning turn, alerted the police to Jeffrey Dahmer's monstrous ways, though they failed to listen at first.

Story continues

But Nash-Betts wasn't without that first-time Primetime Emmy Winner elation. She finished the speech with a heartwarming call-out to her mom: "As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power and, baby, I'm gonna do it 'til the day I die. Mama, I won!" More of this energy in 2024, please!

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.