Nidhhi Agerwal: I Would Love to See a Hindi Remake of 'iSmart Shankar'

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal’s performance in the Telugu blockbuster iSmart Shankar cemented her place in commercial cinema of that film industry. She can’t help but wonder if she would want to play the lead role in case the film is adapted in Hindi.

In the Telugu hit, actor Ram Pothineni played the titular role of iSmart Shankar. The film had all the ingredients of being a commercial hit. In times when boundaries between Indian film industries are blurring, Nidhhi feels that it’s Hindi remake would be equally successful.

“I would love to see this film being remade in Hindi. I think it will be a very entertaining film if it’s made in Hindi and it would again do the numbers,” Nidhhi tells IANS.

When asked, who should play Ram Pothineni’s character in the Hindi remake, Nidhhi replies with a childlike giggle: “I think Ram himself should play the role — or me, what do you say? Should I be iSmart Shankar and kick some a**?”

The film was directed by Puri Jagannath and also starred actress Nabha Natesh and Satyadev. It set the cash registers ringing at box office and introduced Nidhhi to never-before mass popularity.

“I feel very proud that I am part of the film because it was such a big hit and I think it was the first time that I was exposed to the mass crowd. The crowd that I absolutely love. It was the first time I was exposed to that kind of love and attention and I absolutely loved it. I do feel very emotionally connected and close with ‘iSmart Shankar’ because of the people involved in the film. I am very fond of everyone involved in the film,” she says.

The vivacious actress made her acting debut with 2017 Bollywood film “Munna Michael”. She then moved to Telugu films with the Naga Chaitanya-starrer “Savyasachi”.

She strongly feels that every film adds something to her life. “I think every film adds so much and teaches you so much as an artiste and it’s a whole other experience and world. So, you end up learning so much and end up being a part of one world,” she says.

In context of iSmart Shankar, which released two years ago on July 18, she adds: “The film changed a lot of things for me. It taught me a lot of things. So many more people knew me. I just saw the difference in the kind of way I was perceived and in the kind of way people saw me, and it got people so much closer to me.”

On a parting note, Nidhhi takes good time to praise her director Puri Jagannath.

“My memory of the film is all amazing because of the all amazing Puri sir who is my absolute favourite. I love him so much as a director and as a person. I have so much respect for him. So, just working with him every day on the set was so easy. It was the easiest shoot of my life till date. So, I have such fond memories shooting for ‘iSmart Shankar’,” says the actress, who will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in her next film.

