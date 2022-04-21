Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
KYOTO, Japan, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
The highlights are as follows:
Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,918.2 billion, 18.5% higher Y/Y.
Operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 7.2% Y/Y to ¥171.5 billion, 11.9% Y/Y to ¥171.1 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at a record high of ¥136.9 billion, 12.2% higher Y/Y.
EPS: ￥234.30 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Year ended
Increase
Three months ended
Increase
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
1,918,174
1,618,064
18.5%
510,964
433,073
18.0 %
Operating profit
171,487
159,970
7.2%
36,856
44,461
(17.1 %)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
8.9%
9.9%
-
7.2%
10.3%
-
Profit before income taxes
171,145
152,937
11.9%
40,591
43,623
(7.0 %)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
8.9%
9.5%
-
7.9 %
10.1 %
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
136,870
121,945
12.2%
36,427
38,330
(5.0%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
7.1%
7.5%
-
7.1 %
8.9 %
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
234.30
208.19
-
62.67
65.44
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
234.30
208.19
-
62.67
65.44
-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0421-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2022, 22.2% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.2% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com