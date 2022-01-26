Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.
Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.
Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.
EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Nine months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
1,407,210
1,184,991
18.8
%
496,542
433,197
14.6
%
Operating profit
134,631
115,509
16.6
%
44,308
46,335
(4.4
%)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
9.6
%
9.7
%
-
8.9
%
10.7
%
-
Profit before income taxes
130,554
109,314
19.4
%
42,272
43,315
(2.4
%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
9.3
%
9.2
%
-
8.5
%
10.0
%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
100,443
83,615
20.1
%
32,676
34,837
(6.2
%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
7.1
%
7.1
%
-
6.6
%
8.0
%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic
171.67
142.75
-
55.90
59.48
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted
171.67
142.75
-
55.90
59.48
-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140