Nicox Reports 2022 Financial Results and Updates Key Future Milestones
Press Release
March 20, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET
The audit procedures on the consolidated accounts as of December 31, 2022 have been carried out. The certification report will be issued after finalization of the procedures required for the purposes of the publication of the annual report.
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
As of December 31:
In thousands of €
2022
2021
Revenue from collaborations
5,242
8,583
Royalty payments
(1,971)
(1,350)
Net profit
3,271
7,233
Research and development expenditures
(17,992)
(17,910)
Administrative expenses
(7,479)
(7,000)
Other income
762
843
Other expenses
(1,753)
(211)
Operating loss before amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(23,191)
(17,045)
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,205)
Impairment of intangible assets (1)
(10,870)
(27,760)
Operating loss
(33,959)
(46,010)
Finance income (2)
6,062
3,456
Finance expense (3)
(2,288)
(4,851)
Net financial income / (expense)
3,774
(1,395)
Loss before tax
(30,287)
(47,405)
Income tax (expense) / benefit
2,528
3,644
Loss after tax
(27,759)
(43,761)
Loss for the period
(27,759)
(43,761)
(1) Includes in 2022 an additional non-cash adjustment on NCX 4251 fair value, decreasing by €(10.9) million due to the decision to seek a partner to pursue the development of NCX 4251 in the U.S. Includes in 2021 two non–cash adjustments on U.S. ZERVIATE estimated fair value decreasing by €(12.7) million, due to changes in the United States allergic conjunctivitis market, and on NCX 4251 estimated fair value, decreasing by €(15.1) million, reflecting the changes made to the development plan and timeline for NCX 4251.
(2) Includes in 2022 an income of €3.0 million related to the adjustment of the present value of the put option granted by Nicox to Armistice in the November 2022 equity financing. The amount of 3 million euros corresponds to the change in the present value of the option between the date of the financing and December 31, 2022.
(3) Includes in 2021 a net loss of €(3.3) millions related to the restructuration of the Kreos debt.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of December 31:
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
27,223
25,637
Intangible assets (1)
31,692
39,974
Property, plant and equipment
240
1,023
Non-Current financial assets
325
237
Total non-current assets
59,480
66,871
Current assets
Trade receivables
2,639
1,086
Government grants receivables
504
1,452
Other current assets
1,279
377
Prepayments
1,612
2,853
Cash and cash equivalents
27,650
41,970
Total current assets
33,684
47,738
TOTAL ASSETS
93,164
114,609
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders’ equity
Issued capital
50,100
43,138
Share premium
538,202
536,200
Cumulative translation adjustement
7,665
5,953
Treasury Shares
(978)
(847)
Accumulated deficit
(542,556)
(508,892)
Total equity
52,433
75,552
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial liabilities (2)
24,606
21,160
Deferred taxes liabilities
7,341
9,236
Provisions
578
661
Total non-current liabilities
32,525
31,057
Current liabilities
Current financial liabilities
828
346
Trade payables
3,102
3,649
Deferred income
2,183
1,970
Other current liabilities
2,093
2,035
Total current liabilities
8,206
8,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
93,164
114,609
(1) Includes in 2022 an additional non-cash adjustment on NCX 4251 fair value, decreasing by €10.7 million due to the decision to seek a partner to pursue the development of NCX 4251 in the U.S.
(2) Includes in 2022 €4.1 million of present value of the put option granted by Nicox to Armistice in the November 2022 equity financing.
1 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss.
2 In the case of a merger by acquisition (fusion par absorption), merger (fusion par création d’une nouvelle société), division (scission), or a change of control within the meaning assigned in article L.233-3 I of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) where the consideration for such transaction is Nicox shares at a value of less than €1.70, the exercise price of the warrants, Armistice can request that Nicox purchases the warrants granted to Armistice at their Black Scholes value (using pre-defined terms). The present value of this option is revised at each closure and the non-cash adjustment of the present value is recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss as a finance income or finance expense.
