Nicox Provides First Half 2022 Business Update and Financial Results
September 16, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET
First Half 2022 Financial Results
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in intraocular pressure lowering and retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Interim Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income
6 Months period ending June 30,
2022
2021
(in thousands of € except for per share data)
Revenues from collaborations
2,322
2,043
Royalty payments
(892)
(721)
Net Profit from collaborations
1,430
1,322
Research and development expenditures
(7,778)
(10,000)
Administrative expenses
(3,724)
(3,263)
Other income
371
466
Other expenses
(1,190)
(90)
Operating loss before amortization of intangible assets
(10,891)
(11,565)
Amortization of intangible assets
-
(587)
Impairment of intangible assets(1)
(10,472)
-
Operating loss
(21,363)
(12,152)
Finance income
3,915
1,451
Finance expense
(1,237)
(1,036)
Net financial income/(expense)
2,678
415
Loss before tax
(18,685)
(11,737)
Income tax (expense) / benefit
1,679
24
Net loss for the period
(17,006)
(11,713)
(1) Non-cash adjustment on NCX4251 estimated fair value due to the Group decision to seek for a partner to pursue the development in USA.
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
As of June 30, 2022
As of Dec. 31, 2021
(in thousands of €)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
27,954
25,637
Intangible assets
32,550
39,974
Property, plant and equipment
916
1,023
Non-current financial assets
158
237
Total non-current assets
61,578
66,871
Current assets
Clients
1,992
1,086
Government grants receivables
1,056
1,452
Other current assets
205
377
Prepayments
2,766
2,853
Cash and cash equivalents
31,644
41,970
Total current assets
37,663
47,738
99,241
114,609
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholder’s equity
43,223
43,138
Issued capital
536,115
536,200
Share premium
7,688
5,953
Cumulative translation adjustement
(893)
(847)
Treasury shares
(525,431)
(508,892)
Accumulated deficit
60,702
75,552
Total Equity
Non-current liabilities
20,730
21,160
Non-current financial liabilities
7,538
9,236
Deferred tax liabilities
578
661
Non current provisions
28,846
31,057
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
763
346
Current financial liabilities
4,097
3,649
Trade payables
1,947
1,970
Deferred income
2,886
2,035
Other current liabilities
9,693
8,000
Total current liabilities
99,241
114,609
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1 Nicox has the option to extend the interest-only period of the existing Kreos debt by 6 months if the Mont Blanc trial on NCX 470 meets its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to latanoprost
2 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss
