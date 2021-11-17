Nicox is Granted Patent for Blepharitis Product Candidate NCX 4251 in Europe





November 17, 2021– release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that patent EP 3,769,753, expiring in 2040 and covering the Company’s product candidate in development for blepharitis, NCX 4251, has been issued by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers ophthalmic suspensions comprising a specific form of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals and the method for manufacturing the ophthalmic suspensions. Examination of corresponding patent applications providing exclusivity in the United States (U.S.), China, Japan and other territories is in process.







“The extension of patent coverage for NCX 4251 in the EU to 2040 is complementary to the patents we have covering our lead clinical candidate, NCX 470, granted up to 2039, ensuring that we should be able to realize substantial value from these product candidates for a significant exclusivity period following a potential future launch.” said Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox. “Our commercialized assets are also well protected, with the granted U.S. patent on VYZULTA eligible for patent term extension in the United States, potentially to 2030, and ZERVIATE, covered to 2032, allowing for a sustained royalty stream up to, and in some countries, beyond, those dates.”



Patent Coverage of Clinical Product Candidates



Patent Coverage of Out-Licensed Commercialized Products