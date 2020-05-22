Is Nicox (EPA:COX) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Nicox S.A. (EPA:COX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Nicox Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Nicox had debt of €11.1m, up from none in one year. But it also has €28.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €17.0m net cash.

A Look At Nicox's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nicox had liabilities of €9.83m due within 12 months and liabilities of €23.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €28.1m in cash and €3.23m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €2.18m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Nicox's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the €128.5m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Nicox also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nicox's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Nicox reported revenue of €6.9m, which is a gain of 70%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Nicox?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Nicox had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €16m and booked a €19m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of €17.0m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Nicox's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nicox (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

