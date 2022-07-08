Nicox: 2022 Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting





July 8, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, Informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary general meeting convened on first call on Monday July 11, 2022, cannot be held as the quorum required by law will not be reached.



The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Extraordinary general meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.







The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, are sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents are also made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com).







Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Extraordinary shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2022nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence or the electronic votes for the Extraordinary general meetings of July 11, 2022 remain valid for the Extraordinary general meeting of July 28, 2022.