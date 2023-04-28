Nicotine Gum Market Revenue To Be US$ 2.4 Bn in 2032 | North America Dominates with 33.6% of the Market Share

Market.Us

According to latest insights by Market.us, governments and health organizations worldwide are promoting smoking cessation to decrease the number of smokers. One of the initiatives that assist smokers in quitting is the use of nicotine gum. The availability of OTC gum in many countries has significantly contributed to the growth of the nicotine gum market.

New York, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nicotine gum market size was USD 1.5 Billion in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 2.4 Billion by 2032 and is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The nicotine gum market is a rapidly growing sector that provides fitness and wellness solutions through digital platforms. This includes various types of online workout classes, personalized coaching services, as well as Nicotine Gum communities. The growth is being spurred on by factors such as the growing adoption of digital technologies, rising health awareness among consumers, and an increasing need for personalized fitness solutions.

Key Takeaway:

By type, in 2022, the nicotine gum market was dominated by the 2 mg/piece of gum dosage segment .

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment dominated the largest market share and accounted for the largest revenue share in the nicotine gum market in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33.6%.

Factors affecting the growth of the nicotine gum industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the nicotine gum industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising awareness about the harmful effects of smoking : With rising awareness about the damaging effects of smoking, many are seeking ways to quit. Nicotine gum offers a safe and efficient solution for helping individuals kick the habit.

Availability of different flavors : Nicotine gum comes in various flavors, such as mint, fruit, and cinnamon to appeal to different palates. With more people becoming aware of the health hazards associated with smoking, the demand for smoking cessation products has grown significantly.

Government regulations : Government regulations play a vital role in the growth of the nicotine gum industry. Regulations that restrict tobacco product usage or encourage smoking cessation can significantly increase the demand for nicotine gum.

Price and affordability : The price and affordability of nicotine gum can have an impact on its growth. Lower-priced products may attract more buyers, particularly those who are price sensitive.

Marketing and Advertising: Successful marketing and advertising campaigns increase visibility and awareness about nicotine gum, potentially leading to increased sales volumes.

Top Trends in Global Nicotine Gum Market

Manufacturers are offering more flavor options like mint, fruit, and cinnamon to meet consumer preferences and satisfy them more effectively. Nicotine gum has also become increasingly marketed as an effective and safer alternative to smokeless tobacco products like snuff and gum tobacco. Customers are searching for sugar-free nicotine gum solutions as they become more health conscious. Because it may be used discretely in a variety of circumstances, including the workplace, public areas, and while on the go, nicotine gum is viewed as a more practical alternative to smoking. Online purchases of nicotine gum are becoming more popular since they are more convenient and private.

Market Growth

In recent years, the nicotine gum market has experienced impressive growth and this trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. The nicotine gum market continues to experience steady growth, as more people are aware of the dangerous effects of smoking on their health which can lead to a rising number of people quitting smoking. Nowadays nicotine gum is available in various flavors and strengths so people are attracted to nicotine gum, because of the smoking rise in the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, respiratory disorders, lung cancer, etc. The Asia Pacific region will see the greatest growth in the forecast period, due to growing awareness of the negative effects of smoking and increased use of cessation products.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to be the most dominant market in the Nicotine Gum Market, with the largest market share of 33.6% in 2022. This region has a high smoking prevalence rate and developed healthcare systems that encourage cessation efforts. There are major opportunities for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), especially in the United States and Canada.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 1.5 billion Market Size (2032) US$ 2.4 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.1% North America Revenue Share 33.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

In an effort to reduce the number of smokers, governments and health agencies around the globe encourage people to quit smoking. These initiatives often include nicotine gum to help smokers quit. It is easy to find OTC nicotine chew in many countries. It is an attractive option for people who want to quit smoking. Because it reduces cravings and relieves withdrawal symptoms, nicotine replacement therapy (which includes patches, lozenges, and nicotine gum) is growing in popularity among smokers.

Market Restraints

Several nations have regulations governing nicotine gum, a nicotine replacement medication. Governments typically have jurisdiction over nicotine gum's creation, sale, and distribution. This might reduce the number of consumers who can get it. The market for nicotine gum has a large number of competitors, as well as recent entrants. Businesses that operate in this market can experience higher competition, slimmer profit margins, and a small market share.

Market Opportunities

There is a growing market for products to help smokers quit. Nicotine gum is a popular smoking cessation treatment because it can be used to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. It is a healthier alternative to smoking. The air is free of tar and CO. The popularity of nicotine gum is increasing as people realize the harmful effects of smoking. E-cigarettes are becoming a more popular alternative to smoking. E-cigarettes can still contain nicotine. You can quit smoking and reduce your nicotine intake by using nicotine gum.

Report Segmentation of the Nicotine Gum Market

Type Insight

The 2 mg/piece of gum dosage segment is projected to be the most lucrative in the global nicotine gum market, boasting a projected CAGR of 5.4% for 2022. 2 mg/piece of gum dosage’s revenue share will total 56.2% by 2022. This is the most commonly available nicotine gum product on the international market. This is a good starting dose for people who have quit smoking. Nicotine gum releases nicotine through the mouth's liner into the bloodstream. This helps reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can be associated with nicotine addiction. To minimize side effects, it is important to use the recommended dosage.

Distribution Channel Insight

The pharmacies segment will dominate the nicotine gum market in 2022 with a share of 39.6%. People buy nicotine gum from pharmacies for the following reasons: access to medical advice and support, ease of purchasing it with other health-related items, and availability of the product. There are trained staff at pharmacies who can provide advice and information about nicotine gum and other nicotine substitutes.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

2 mg/piece of gum dosage

4 mg/piece of gum dosage

6 mg/piece of gum dosage

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The key players are competing on price, product value, promotion, distribution methods, and innovation. Because a variety of generic brands and private brands sell nicotine chew products at lower prices, the market is highly competitive. As people become more aware of the dangers of smoking, and there is a growing demand for help to quit, the market for nicotine gum is expanding.

Some of the major players include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Fertin Pharma A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Cambrex Corporation

Perrigo Company plc

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Reynolds American Inc.

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Swedish Match AB

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Nicotine Gum Market

In 2020- Perrigo Company plc has recently launched a brand-name nicotine gum product in America. It is designed to help smokers quit smoking by slowly decreasing their nicotine intake.

In 2019- GlaxoSmithKline has just launched Nicorette Coated Ice Mint. This nicotine gum product provides a prolonged cooling sensation and nicotine for those who smoke.

