Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market to Hit $1.4Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide industry are Bontac Bioengineering, Hefei Home Sunshine Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, HiMedia Laboratories, NutriScience Innovations, LLC, Nutrifoods, Bontac Bio-engineering(shenzhen)co.,ltd, Krackeler Scientific and Shandong Lankang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 1.4 billion by 2030.

Growing demand for anti-aging products is projected to positively influence the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide industry trends, says the report. NAD’s ability to reduce pigmentation and fine lines and replenish moisture levels of the skin is poised to increase its uptake in the anti-aging industry.

Strict regulations by governments on the dosage of NAD may emerge as a key restraining factor for the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market growth. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide can have adverse effects on health if taken incorrectly. This has prompted governments to regulate the deployment of NAD for pharmaceutical or dietary applications. However, promising research projects focused on examining the benefits of NADH and NAD molecules may help industry players eventually combat this limitation.

Substantial demand in food & beverage industry to push the demand for food grade NAD

Based on grade, the report segregates the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and others. The food grade NAD segment was valued at USD 175 million in 2021 and is slated to progress at a 12.5% CAGR through 2030. NAD’s antioxidant properties have boosted its use significantly in the food and beverage industry, bolstering the demand for the food grade of NAD. The segment is expected to be further driven by the fact that NAD is a crucial pyridine nucleotide that serves as a substrate and cofactor for several vital cellular processes, including DNA repair, epigenetically modulated gene expression, and more.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Size By Grade (Food grade, Pharmaceutical grade), Application (Dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Anti-aging Products), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Surging usage in drugs to push pharmaceuticals application segment expansion

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market outlook from pharmaceutical applications is set to remain positive until 2030. The prominence of NAD as an active ingredient in the production process of various health drugs is promoting the demand for NAD among pharmaceutical manufacturers. The pharmaceuticals segment is poised to reach over USD 135 million in revenue by 2030 owing to the effectiveness of NAD-boosting drugs in mending the DNA damage and modifications to prevent illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and Parkinson's disease, thereby resulting in considerable demand for NAD in the pharmaceutical industry.

Presence of major players to aid North America emerge as a key regional ground

North America nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market is speculated to witness strong growth at more than 13% CAGR over 2022-2030. The presence of a large number of NAD-based product manufacturing sites and feed manufacturing companies is estimated to be a major factor stimulating regional industry statistics. In addition, North America contributes to the escalating number of patients suffering from illnesses caused due to imbalance in NAD levels in the bloodstream, which is accelerating the demand for NADH in the region.

Rigorous research initiatives to remain a crucial growth strategy

Competitive landscape of the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide industry includes Krackeler Scientific, Shandong Lankang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., OYC Americas, Inc., Xi'an Yinherb Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hygieia Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Dazhan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Uthever, and others. These companies are working on introducing new product lines, adopting strategic partnerships & acquisitions, and expanding their customer base to maintain their position in the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market.

