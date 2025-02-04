Nicolo Fagioli joins Fiorentina

Nicolo Fagioli's future will continue elsewhere in Serie A, with the midfielder signing a loan deal, with obligation to buy, at Fiorentina.

Bianconero since the summer of 2015, from the age of 14, Nicolo shone in the Juventus youth sector, moving to the Primavera team well under the age of his teammates after scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances with the Under-17 team in the 2017/2018 season.

The following year, on 26 August 2018, he debutised with the Juventus Under 23 team, before receiving his very first call-up in Serie A on 27 January 2019, at the age of 17, for the away match against Lazio.

In the 2019/2020 season, he won his first trophy with the Under 23 side, winning the Coppa Italia Serie C final against Ternana, while aslo making his debut with the First Team, first in the Coppa Italia and then in Serie A.

After a formative experience on loan at Cremonese, with whom he gained promotion to the Italian top-flight, Nicolo returned to Turin and started playing for the first team on a permanent basis.

Fagioli made 69 appearances with the Juventus First Team across all competitions, netting three goals, all in Serie A, the first being that unforgettable strike away at Lecce at the end of October 2022.

Good luck for your future, Nico!

