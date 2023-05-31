Nicolle Wallace Literally Laughs Out Loud At Ron DeSantis' Bizarre Promise

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has made taking on “woke” a central part of his identity and a key to his 2024 presidential aspirations, even using the word seven times in 20 seconds during an event last month.

But MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace wasn’t having his latest attempt to use it as a talking point.

On Tuesday’s “Deadline White House,” she played a clip of DeSantis once again vowing to end “woke” if elected.

“I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis said Fox News.

After the clip, Wallace let out a loud laugh.

Then she got serious.

“A woke mob did not storm the U.S. Capitol. A woke mob did not shoot up Uvalde. A woke mob does not represent the threat that domestic violent extremism does, but OK, Ron, you go get the woke mob,” she said: