Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Photo with Husband, All Three Kids During Fun-Filled Disney Trip

The reality star rocked matching Disney t-shirts with her three children and husband Jionni

Snooki

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and her family are enjoying a trip to Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort — and she's taking her social media followers along for the ride.

In her latest Instagram post, Polizzi, 35, posed alongside husband Jionni, 36, and their three children, Angelo, 3, Giovanna, 8, and Lorenzo, 10, in front of Cinderella's Castle.

"The most important thing is family✨ #mycrew #disneyfam," the reality star captioned her post.

Polizzi posted other snaps from their vacation, including a sweet family selfie taken by her husband on a boardwalk, as well as numerous shots from Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related:Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Smiles with Husband Jionni and Their Three Kids as They Celebrate Easter

She wrote on one post, "No one loves dinosaurs & animals more than my Angelo🦕🦖 #mommysondate," while the former is captioned "Mawma bear and her cubs🥰 #blessedmawma #chaos."

The reality star's Instagram Story features even more snaps of all three of her kids posing with Minnie Mouse and with Daisy Duck. They also rode the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride at Magic Kingdom and attended the Magic Kingdom Parade.

The entire Polizzi family sported matching t-shirts for the trip, all of which feature the phrase "Disney 2023."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.