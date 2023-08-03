Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Brings Back Her Pouf Hairstyle for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Premiere

Fans celebrated the throwback look on social media

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi returned to her roots (literally) to celebrate her return to the Jersey Shore.

The reality star, 35, appeared to turn back time to 2009, as she wore her iconic pouf hairstyle from the show’s initial run at the season 7 premiere for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Polizzi was photographed on the red carpet rocking a slightly shorter version of her late 2000s sky-high pouf with her black and blonde hair pulled up in a half-up-half-down hairstyle. She wore a bright pink v-neck top with a blue patterned tie skirt and matching black cover-up to complete the look.

Several people celebrated Polizzi’s return to wearing the pouf hairstyle online, with one fan tweeting, “Snooki brought back her iconic poof hairdo for the Jersey Shore premiere party 😭.” Another fan wrote, “@snooki premiere look went down for the one in the books 🔥🔥the poof the pink the make up KEEP IT best look!!!”

Polizzi rocked the hairstyle throughout the first few seasons — making the hairstyle a pop culture sensation at the time — before revealing in 2010 to PEOPLE that she was kissing the signature look goodbye.

“I want to look more mature. The pouf — I’ve been wearing it since I was 16, so why not switch it up?,” she previously said.

Polizzi reflected on her signature hairstyle in an interview with Glamour in December 2019, saying that while she made the style popular, it was "definitely a Jersey thing.”

“If you came to Jersey Shore — or really, Jersey at all — in 2007 through 2009, that was the hairstyle all the girls were wearing," the star said. "It was like a big thing. And if you didn’t wear a pouf, then you weren’t Jersey enough."

However, she’s brought the look back for some special occasions, including a Flip the Switch TikTok dance challenge in 2020. In that video she recreated her iconic look with a leopard-print top, oversized sunglasses, crimson lipstick and her hair styled up in the iconic pouf.

To emphasize the look, she also hilariously spritzed on plenty of Aussie hairspray just like she used to do in the Jersey Shore house before a night out.

These days, the mom of three — who shares Angelo, 4, Giovanna, 8, and Lorenzo, 10, with husband Jionni, 36 — often wears her hair in a more casual look, with her hair either styled down in light waves or in a half-up half-down ponytail.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.



