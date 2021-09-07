Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Fires Back at Pussycat Dolls Founder After Lawsuit

Robin Antin Sues Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is firing back at Robin Antin after the Pussycat Dolls founder claimed in a lawsuit that Scherzinger is refusing to participate in the group's reunion tour.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE from Scherzinger's lawyer, Howard King, on Monday, the attorney called Antin's claims "ludicrous and false," and alleged they "are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."

In a copy of Antin's complaint obtained by PEOPLE last week, the choreographer says that Scherzinger is demanding that they renegotiate a 2019 agreement about the group's latest business venture, Pussycat Dolls Worldwide, and reunion tour.

Antin claims that Scherzinger is demanding she receive 75 percent of PCD Worldwide (they initially agreed she would get 49 percent, according to the documents) in addition to "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority." According to Antin, Scherzinger is allegedly threatening not to participate in the tour unless those demands are met.

The Pussycat Dolls' reunion tour was announced in 2020, but postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled dates were supposed to kickoff with a European leg in May 2021, but are all now listed as "To Be Confirmed."

Antin's lawsuit states that LiveNation is asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour be returned.

King, however, said that Scherzinger is not responsible for that money.

"Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions," King said.

"Prior to Nicole's involvement, trading on Nicole's name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won't or can't repay," King claimed. "Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin's actions (including the public release of the group members' confidential financial information)."

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them," King's statement concluded. "Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."

Antin founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque troop in 1995. By 2003 it had transformed into a musical girl group featuring Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.

After the Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2009, Scherzinger went on to a solo music career. She has also appeared as a judge on shows like The Masked Singer and The X Factor.