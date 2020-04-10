Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans swap clothes in lockdown dance video

Nicole Scherzinger attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in 2020 (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger has amused fans with a hilarious dance video that sees her boyfriend Thom Evans slipping into one of her leopard-print outfits.

The clip shared on social media shows the couple dancing to Pussycat Dolls song Buttons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Watch The Pussycat Dolls raunchy comeback video

Scherzinger is clad in a skimpy bra top and some skin-tight leopard-print leggings, while rugby star Evans looks casual in shorts, trainers and a cap.

Quarantine isn’t getting to us at all...Something to loosen your buttons up to and have a little 😂☺️ during this time 🖤 We love you😘 pic.twitter.com/HOeohgEKDd — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) April 9, 2020

As the pair gyrate to the catchy track, they suddenly swap outfits, with the singer in her boyfriend’s workout gear and Evans in Scherzinger’s slinky number.

The sports star even dons a long black wig to complete his girlfriend’s signature look.

Scherzinger wrote: “Quarantine isn’t getting to us at all...Something to loosen your buttons up to and have a little (laughing emoji) during this time.

“We love you.”

Screengrab of Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

The dance went down well with fans who said it provided a much-needed laugh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This made my day,” one person wrote on Twitter, adding: “Thank you! Stay safe.”

“So uplifting,” said another fan, while one tweeted: “I’ve watched this so many times... and I’m still laughing.”

“You killed me with it, it's so funny!” said another fan, joking that Evans could be a new Pussycat Doll.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger is victim of explicit Instagram hack

Scherzinger and Evans have been romantically linked since last year.

The singer was previously in a long on and off relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton but they went their separate ways in 2015.