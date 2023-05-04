Nicole Scherzinger Tells Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Contestant 'I Didn't Know You Could Sing'

California Rolls, Macaw, Medusa and UFO faced off in the quarterfinals on a U.K.-themed night of musical competition Wednesday

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's quarterfinals kicked off in royal fashion.

The last four remaining contestants — California Rolls, Macaw, Medusa and UFO — returned to the stage for a British invasion-themed episode. Accordingly, Ken Jeong tried out his best British accent alongside fellow judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The evening started out with Macaw's high-flying performance.

"Acceptance is definitely something I've struggled with both in my career and in my personal life," Macaw said in their clue package.

The bird put their twist on "Your Song" by Elton John.

"That vocal could win the championship of season 9," said Robin, 46.

Gerard the Butler delivered an additional clue: leader. "Whether in the studio, on the stage or on TV, I know how to lead," Macaw explained.

David Archuleta, Ryan Cabrera, Darren Criss, Macaulay Culkin and Gavin DeGraw were named as possibilities for Macaw's identity.

"I thought I was at first not going to be able to handle the pressure of being on a stage like this again, but I've had such a fun time," Macaw said. "After going through a lot of life transitions, I feel like I'm able to spread my wings and show my true colors."

California Rolls followed up with their unique rendition of Radiohead's "Creep."

"Just bring out the Golden Mask trophy right now," said Jenny, 50.

For California Roll's additional cue, Gerard the Butler presented the phrase "White House."

"Well, we had such a good time performing at the White House they even gave us a standing O," shared one of the California Rolls.

The judges thought the group act might be Gloria Estefan's backup band Miami Sound Machine, Pentatonix or the Hamilton cast.

UFO landed on stage next.

"So much of my career is based on the way that I loop physically," UFO teased in her clue package.

UFO covered "Tears Dry on Their Own" by Amy Winehouse.

For her extra clue, an alien phoned in "red, white and blue."

"I'm beyond proud to represent and come from the USA," UFO said.

The panel tossed out Lily Collins, Rebecca Romijn and Molly Sims for UFO's identity.

Host Nick Cannon asked UFO how The Masked Singer stage differed from ones she'd previously graced. "This is really great for me because my usual career is very rigid and I feel like you have to be perfect," UFO said. "It's all about your appearance, for example. And it's kind of strange, but honestly, this is the most authentic I feel like I've ever been able to be."

Medusa rounded out the solo performances with an emotional version of Adele's "Someone Like You."

"You are the one to beat," Nicole, 44, told Medusa.

Nick, 42, beckoned Gerard the Butler for one last time for a final clue: mom.

"Being an artist is my greatest passion, but being a mom is my favorite job," Medusa clarified.

Ellie Goulding, Halsey, Imogen Heap, Evanescence's Amy Lee, Regina Spektor and Ashlee Simpson all came up as options for Medusa.

Nick asked Medusa where they pull from when performing. "I have experienced devastating loss in my life," Medusa shared. "And I think my goal as an artist was for people to feel less alone and that's what music has always done for me."

Then it came time for the judges and studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. That ended up being UFO.

When UFO popped off her one-eyed mask model and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo appeared.

"Did you know she could sing like this, Nicole?" Jenny asked, and the "Buttons" singer admitted she didn't.

"I know that you're the most gorgeous human ever — I mean, look at that face — but I didn't know you could sing," she said.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

