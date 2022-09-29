Nicole Scherzinger Tells 1 Competitor They Hit 'One of the Greatest Notes Ever' on The Masked Singer

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Before The Masked Singer could begin Vegas Night, they had to reveal the identity of Hummingbird, the last contestant booted in the previous week's premiere.

When the colorful bird popped off his mask, *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick appeared.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke kicked themselves for not guessing the boy bander, 50, after tossing his name out for different characters across the past seven seasons.

Donny Osmond, season 1's Peacock, kicked off Vegas Night with a performance of "The Greatest Show" and Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas." Then he joined the panel as a guest judge.

Two new competitors would take on Harp in hopes of becoming the reigning king or queen. Panther introduced himself first.

"Right from the jump, I was at the top of my game and rubbing shoulders with Beyoncé, until one day people thought I was dead — even my own family," Panther said in his clue package that displayed a basketball, "DEF" and "ENSE" signs and Panther's creed tape. "I had the rare opportunity to attend my own funeral and see how others would remember me."

THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

Panther referred to himself as "a scholar, a son, a lover and a leader" and referenced that he "started back at one."

The giant cat belted "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone and Scherzinger, 44, called it "a really soulful, beautiful performance."

An acrobat brought out an additional clue: a globe and the word "victory."

"Panther believes that victory isn't just about winning," Panther said. "Victory means the world to me."

The panel suggested Panther could be NBA players Andre Drummond or Lamar Odom, actors Billy Porter or Sam Richardson, or singer Brian McKnight.

Pi-Rat came up next.

"I had a unique way of making my own friends and I always got a laugh," the rat said in his clue package of his younger self.

Pi-Rat said his "family said I got talent, but everyone else thought I was a total dummy," then admitted, "I'm never the leading man."

THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

The package also showed a puppet, the phrase "late laugh" and Dinner for Dummies.

Pi-Rat jammed out to Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" and, afterward, comedian Carrot Top offered up another hint: a menu.

"Well, I like to think that I have something special to share with the world, and you're getting a little taste of it tonight," Pi-Rat said.

Comedians Robert Smigel, Terry Fator and Jeff Dunham all arose as possibilities for Pi-Rat.

THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

Harp returned to the stage to defend their title.

"I've been labeled 'competitive' my whole life, but I don't see that as a bad thing," Harp said in their clue package that featured a witch hat and 3-D glasses again, as well as a Night Night CD. "It means you worked hard to be the best, and I'm bringing that energy to the stage tonight."

The golden Harp belted "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston. "That's an angel," said Osmond, 64.

Scherzinger agreed, "You are going to wear that crown straight to the semi-finals."

For Harp's additional clue, Scherzinger received a juggling ball that said "collaborated."

"Well, you know, Nicole, I always love seeing our names together," Harp said. "We should make it happen again soon."

The panel thought Harp could be Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown or Amber Riley.

Host Nick Cannon announced that the time had come for the studio audience and panel to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The undercover celebrity to receive the fewest number of votes would unmask immediately, while the other two would battle it out in a face-off.

Cannon, 41, revealed that Pi-Rat would be the first to go home. The swashbuckling rodent popped off their disguise and Osmond's guess of ventriloquist Dunham, 60, appeared.

Pi-Rat, Jeff Dunham

Michael Becker/FOX; Rick Kern/WireImage

That meant Harp and Panther would compete in the face-off.

The concealed stars both put their spin on Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild," but Harp's concluding note truly stunned the judges.

"That is one of the greatest notes ever hit on that stage in Masked Singer history," Scherzinger said.

The judges voted again and determined that Harp's reign would continue and they would move on.

Accordingly, Panther popped off his blue mask and revealed "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Montell Jordan attends the 2021 Galaxy Of Wishes at Disneyland Park on December 07, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Leon Bennett/Getty; Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.