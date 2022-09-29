Nicole Scherzinger Tells 1 Competitor They Hit 'One of the Greatest Notes Ever' on The Masked Singer

Dana Rose Falcone
·4 min read

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Before The Masked Singer could begin Vegas Night, they had to reveal the identity of Hummingbird, the last contestant booted in the previous week's premiere.

When the colorful bird popped off his mask, *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick appeared.

Judges Ken JeongJenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke kicked themselves for not guessing the boy bander, 50, after tossing his name out for different characters across the past seven seasons.

RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer

Donny Osmond, season 1's Peacock, kicked off Vegas Night with a performance of "The Greatest Show" and Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas." Then he joined the panel as a guest judge.

Two new competitors would take on Harp in hopes of becoming the reigning king or queen. Panther introduced himself first.

"Right from the jump, I was at the top of my game and rubbing shoulders with Beyoncé, until one day people thought I was dead — even my own family," Panther said in his clue package that displayed a basketball, "DEF" and "ENSE" signs and Panther's creed tape. "I had the rare opportunity to attend my own funeral and see how others would remember me."

THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

Panther referred to himself as "a scholar, a son, a lover and a leader" and referenced that he "started back at one."

The giant cat belted "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone and Scherzinger, 44, called it "a really soulful, beautiful performance."

An acrobat brought out an additional clue: a globe and the word "victory."

"Panther believes that victory isn't just about winning," Panther said. "Victory means the world to me."

The panel suggested Panther could be NBA players Andre Drummond or Lamar Odom, actors Billy Porter or Sam Richardson, or singer Brian McKnight.

RELATED VIDEO: Hayley Orrantia Compares Her Time on Masked Singer to X Factor: 'It's Surreal'

Pi-Rat came up next.

"I had a unique way of making my own friends and I always got a laugh," the rat said in his clue package of his younger self.

Pi-Rat said his "family said I got talent, but everyone else thought I was a total dummy," then admitted, "I'm never the leading man."

THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

The package also showed a puppet, the phrase "late laugh" and Dinner for Dummies.

Pi-Rat jammed out to Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" and, afterward, comedian Carrot Top offered up another hint: a menu.

"Well, I like to think that I have something special to share with the world, and you're getting a little taste of it tonight," Pi-Rat said.

Comedians Robert Smigel, Terry Fator and Jeff Dunham all arose as possibilities for Pi-Rat.

RELATED: The Masked Singer Season 8: Who Has Been Revealed So Far

THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Michael Becker/Fox

Harp returned to the stage to defend their title.

"I've been labeled 'competitive' my whole life, but I don't see that as a bad thing," Harp said in their clue package that featured a witch hat and 3-D glasses again, as well as a Night Night CD. "It means you worked hard to be the best, and I'm bringing that energy to the stage tonight."

The golden Harp belted "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston. "That's an angel," said Osmond, 64.

Scherzinger agreed, "You are going to wear that crown straight to the semi-finals."

For Harp's additional clue, Scherzinger received a juggling ball that said "collaborated."

"Well, you know, Nicole, I always love seeing our names together," Harp said. "We should make it happen again soon."

The panel thought Harp could be Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown or Amber Riley.

RELATED: Tom Brady Says He 'Wasn't' Out Filming The Masked Singer: 'Wouldn't Really Fit My Profile'

Host Nick Cannon announced that the time had come for the studio audience and panel to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The undercover celebrity to receive the fewest number of votes would unmask immediately, while the other two would battle it out in a face-off.

Cannon, 41, revealed that Pi-Rat would be the first to go home. The swashbuckling rodent popped off their disguise and Osmond's guess of ventriloquist Dunham, 60, appeared.

Pi-Rat, Jeff Dunham
Pi-Rat, Jeff Dunham

Michael Becker/FOX; Rick Kern/WireImage

That meant Harp and Panther would compete in the face-off.

The concealed stars both put their spin on Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild," but Harp's concluding note truly stunned the judges.

"That is one of the greatest notes ever hit on that stage in Masked Singer history," Scherzinger said.

The judges voted again and determined that Harp's reign would continue and they would move on.

Accordingly, Panther popped off his blue mask and revealed "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Montell Jordan attends the 2021 Galaxy Of Wishes at Disneyland Park on December 07, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Montell Jordan attends the 2021 Galaxy Of Wishes at Disneyland Park on December 07, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Leon Bennett/Getty; Michael Becker/Fox

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Latest Stories

  • Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert

    The musicians join Foo Fighters on stage, in the second of two tribute concerts for the drummer.

  • Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep,’ Pink Rocks Out With Queen and More Memorable Moments From Taylor Hawkins’ L.A. Tribute Concert

    Foo Fighters fans flocked to the Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, the first of which took place in London earlier this month. Photos of the late drummer — who died suddenly in March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour […]

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0