Nicole Scherzinger looks completely unrecognisable with bleach blonde hair

Nicole Scherzinger has once again blown the (metaphorical) competition out of the water with this draaaamatic hair transformation. As the great Coco Chanel once said: "A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life" and we love to see it.

The Pussycat Doll is known for her trademark long dark tresses, however, she's only gone and ditched her signature shade of brunette for blonde locks. As a member of team said brunette, you may think I would feel a slight sense of betrayal, but, how could anyone be mad at this absolutely stunning look? It's just not possible.

Scherzy shared a series of pics on Instagram of the new 'do, which was for the cover of L’Officiel.



Take a look at her hair transformation below:

And yes, that is in fact Nicole Scherzinger. Don't believe me? Take another look at some of the other snaps shared:

She even debuted a wet-look Euphoria-worthy hairstyle in this Instagram reel, which features a dramatic winged liner and face gems:

Don't Cha wish your hair was chic like this? Well, French-born stylist Virginie Pineda, the creator of this look, actually shared on her Instagram that for this very style she used R+Co vegan and cruelty free hair care products.

Of course, fans have come to a general consensus, flooding the singer's IG comments with nothing but love for this new colour:

One fan wrote: "I’m not surprised that also blonde suits you 😍".

Another commented: "Colour 🌈".

Whilst another said: "Blonde suits you so well 😍".

Someone else wrote: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nici I’m so obsessed ❤️❤️❤️ love you so much! ❤️".



Even Natasha Bedingfield, yep "Staring at the blank page before you" Unwritten Natasha, commented: "Wow this look is heaven !! Yes yes".

We couldn't agree more, Tash. This look really is heaven!



