Nicole Richie And Sister Sofia Richie Look Like Twins In Rare Selfie

From ELLE

Sofia Richie recently posted a rare photo with sister Nicole Richie and niece Harlow Madden.

They joined dad Lionel Richie at a party earlier this week.

Sisters? More like twins! Sofia Richie recently posted a photo with sister Nicole Richie and niece Harlow Madden. Sofia and Nicole rarely post photos together, so her followers took notice at home much they look alike. Even 12-year-old Harlow looks just like her mama and aunt.

Sofia captioned the selfie,'My favorite trio.' The surprising part about Nicole and Sofia's resemblance is that they're not biological sisters. Nicole was adopted by dad Lionel Richie and his first wife, Brenda Harvey. Sofia and her brother Miles are Lionel’s and his second wife Diane Alexander's biological children.

Even Sofia's followers pointed out how much they all look alike. 'It’s insane how much they look like Nicole, yet, Nicole was adopted, and not their 'biological' sister,' one fan wrote. Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan simply commented, 'Triplets.' Plus, people were also quick to comment on how much Harlow looks like her mom. 'Nicole’s daughter is her exact twin!! So cute,' one fan wrote. While another added, '3 beautiful ladies and your niece is your sister’s twin! ♥️'

It's reassuring to see Nicole and Sofia spending time together since it was reported that Nicole didn't approve of her little sister's relationship with ex Scott Disick. Sources told Us Weekly that Lionel and Nicole were 'weary' about Sofia and Scott’s relationship and that Nicole 'never fully supported' her sister dating Scott. 'Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott,' the source said, adding that 'Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia' and 'wants the best and healthiest outcome' for her sibling.

You Might Also Like