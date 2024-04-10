Nicole Richie Says She Gets 'Eye Rolls' from Her Kids When They Watch“ The Simple Life”: 'Right on Brand'

The actress shares her son Sparrow, 14, and daughter Harlow, 16, with husband Joel Madden

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie's kids aren't big fans of her early work.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress, 42, shared that her son Sparrow, 14, and daughter Harlow, 16, don't enjoy watching footage of her 2003 series The Simple Life with Paris Hilton, 43.

"The Simple Life is apparently having a big moment on TikTok, so they do tell me that they watch clips on TikTok," Richie said of her kids. "Their friends watch it. I get a lot of eye rolls in my house all the time. It's right on brand with how they see me, in general."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Nicole Richie with family

As if her kids will join their mom in the industry, Richie said she doesn't think it's likely.

"I'm not sure. I highly doubt that my son does," the mom of two told the outlet. "My daughter might but she's not banging down my door asking about it. She's really living that 16-year-old life."

Richie shares her two kids with husband Joel Madden, whom she wed in 2010.

Earlier this month, Richie's two kids made a rare appearance as they came out to support their mom at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

The teenagers looked just like their parents as they appeared side-by-side for a family shot together at the event held at The Grove.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Nicole Richie and her two kids

The star later appeared on Today and chatted with host Hoda Kotb, 59, about how her two kids had joined her at the special event.

"They did. They came to the premiere. They were so...," Richie trailed off as Kotb showed a picture of Richie's family at the premiere.

Kotb went on to ask Richie how it's been parenting teenagers, to which Richie said it's crazy but currently her "favorite stage."

"I just so clearly remember being 16, that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there," Richie shared. "When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me,’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best."

