Heavy rain, snow on the way for Atlantic Canada to start the week

Enjoy Sunday’s brief breather, Atlantic Canada, before the next messy system blankets the region with heavy rain and wintry precipitation to start the workweek.

Folks across the region have dealt with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole over the past couple of days, which brought unseasonably warm temperatures, heavy rain, and even a solid winter storm to parts of northern Newfoundland.

MUST SEE: New-to-the-Maritimes moth finds its way to N.B. in hurricane season

ATLSunday

Sunday will see calmer conditions across the Atlantic provinces—take advantage of it, though, because things are going to go south in a hurry as a new system arrives to start the week.

The track of our new low-pressure system will cut up the middle of the Maritimes through the day on Sunday, bringing heavy rain to much of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and eastern New Brunswick.

image (11)

Colder air on the northwestern side of the low will allow precipitation to fall in the form of heavy snow. Significant snowfall totals are likely across northern New Brunswick and the Gaspe Peninsula through the nighttime hours on Sunday, eventually tapering off from south to north through the first half of Monday.

Our system will push toward Newfoundland during the day on Monday, bringing a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain to much of the island heading into Monday night.

Maritimes Snow

Snowfall totals on the order of 15-25 cm are possible across northern New Brunswick and the Gaspe Peninsula, with locally higher totals possible across higher elevations. Over on Newfoundland, the heaviest snows will fall across the northern half of the island, with 20-30 cm possible along the southern sections of the Great Northern Peninsula.

DON'T MISS: Climate impacts are worsening faster than they ever have on record

NFLDSnow

Temperatures will remain on the milder side across the eastern Maritimes on Sunday, with daytime highs poking into the teens across much of Nova Scotia. Conditions will fall on the cooler side of seasonal for much of the Maritimes and Newfoundland next week behind this upcoming system.

Check back for the latest updates on all the latest across Atlantic Canada.