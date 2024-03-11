Nicole Murphy Mourns Death of Partner Warren Braithwaite: 'You Were My World'

"May you rest in peace my sweet," Nicole wrote Sunday alongside a photo of herself and Braithwaite on her Instagram Story

Vivien Killilea/Getty Nicole Murphy and Braithwaite on July 4, 2023, in Malibu, California

Nicole Murphy is mourning the loss of her partner, Warren Braithwaite.

The model, 56, shared the sad news to her Instagram Story on Sunday that Braithwaite had died. She did not specify a cause of death.

Alongside a photo of herself with her late partner, Nicole wrote, "I miss you so much my love. May you rest in peace my sweet."

"Its so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything," she added, concluding with a broken-heart emoji.

Nicole did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

Nicole Murphy/Instagram Nicole Murphy's Instagram post announcing the death of partner Warren Braithwaite

It is not clear when Nicole, who was previously married to Eddie Murphy, began dating Braithwaite, but she has shared several photos and videos of their time together to social media.

In her latest post to her Instagram grid, Nicole thanked her "amazing man & my beautiful family & friends for my surprise Birthday dinner" in the caption of a photo and video montage from said celebration, where Braithwaite was in attendance.

"We both are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other my love. ♥️," Nicole captioned a December 2023 trio of photos featuring her and Braithwaite dressed to the nines at a glam event.

Nicole's late beau even appeared to accompany her to the September 2023 wedding of her and Eddie's son Myles, as seen in a photo shared by Instagram account @theybf_daily that included Braithwaite, Nicole and Eddie, 62, posing together.



Nicole (née Mitchell) previously mourned the loss of her mother Ellen Mitchell in November 2019, sharing on Instagram that she had died.

“Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom,” the mother of five wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of her parents, Ellen and Eddie T. Mitchell.

“I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful times we had together. Now you can Rest In Peace with Dad. #purelove #mom #dad#youwillbemissed."

Nicole and Eddie were married from 1993 to 2006. Aside from 31-year-old son Myles, the exes share four daughters: Bria, 34, Shayne, 29, Zola, 24, and Bella, 22.

