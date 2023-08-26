Nicole Kidman's Outfit-Elevating Staple Is Genius for Fluctuating Fall Weather

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Meghan Markle wore a similar style.

I am obsessed with fall; I think pumpkin spice lattes are just right, believe there’s nothing better than low-lit candles, and can’t get enough of the seasonal style. But those few weeks in between summer and fall, when the weather seems to constantly be either too warm, too cold, or somewhere in-between, always stumps me. Do I wear a skirt or pants? Will I be too hot in a long sleeve shirt? Is it time for boots, or should I stick to sandals? Thankfully, Nicole Kidman wore a top that answered all of my questions.

In a recent Instagram post, Kidman wore a turtleneck tank top alongside Reese Witherspoon. The black, sleeveless shirt featured slight ribbing, hugged her silhouette, and paired seamlessly with her light-washed jeans. What makes it so special is its capability to be worn throughout all seasons. Style the top with a lightweight cardigan during the spring, wear it alone during the summer, throw on a teddy bear jacket once fall comes around, and layer it over a cashmere sweater when winter hits. It eliminates that in-between seasons confusion, providing you with an easy and versatile shirt that meets all of your needs.

Madewell Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank

Madewell

$55

Buy on madewell.com

Naked Wardrobe Turtleneck Top

Nordstrom

$48

Buy on Nordstrom

You won’t only be reaching for this Kindman-inspired top because of its multi-seasonal characteristics, but also because of its timeless allure. There’s something about a sleek top that exudes elegance, and this shirt is no different. Stars like Meghan Markle have proven this by wearing the effortlessly chic fashion choice on repeat, making me believe it’s here to stay. And the fact that it pairs with virtually everything in your wardrobe only strengthens that point.

This Everlane Funnel-Neck Tank is a great lookalike option for Kidman’s stylish top. The stretchy, ribbed material helps contour your figure, while highlighting the shoulders and accentuating the neck. Meanwhile, this Rag & Bone turtleneck tank offers even more coverage with a climbing neckline that’s great for chilly fall days and a warm cocoa color that screams autumn.

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank

Everlane

$40

Buy on everlane.com

Rag & Bone Irina Turtleneck Ponte Tank

Nordstrom

$125

Buy on Nordstrom

Kidman can wear the classy turtleneck tank, and I can talk about how great it is, but unless you try it out for yourself, you may never understand the impact it can have on your wardrobe. Shop more Kidman-inspired tops, below.

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater Shell

J.Crew

$70

$50

Buy on jcrew.com

Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Mockneck Tank

Nordstrom

$36

Buy on Nordstrom

Spanx Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank

Spanx

$67

Buy on spanx.com

Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Reformation

$68

Buy on thereformation.com

Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Turtleneck Rib Top

Nordstorm

$275

Buy on Nordstrom

