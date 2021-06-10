What Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son looks like

Photo credit: Vinnie Zuffante - Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman met in 1990, got married and adopted two children, and fans are loving discovering what they look like now.

Here's a blast from the past: Tom and Nicole met on the set of the 1990 sports drama Days of Thunder, and married later that year on Christmas Eve. They were married for 11 years, divorcing in 2012, and adopted a son and a daughter during that time.

Isabella, now 28, lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, who she married in 2015, and is an artist.

Connor is 26, and lives in Florida, where he loves to fish. According to People magazine, "Connor lives in Clearwater. He still DJs but he has really become a big fishing guy. He's content with living a quieter life."

In November 2018, Nicole was asked about her children and told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (via Australia's Who Magazine), "I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."





Both Nicole and Tom have since remarried since their separation. Nicole has had two more children with husband Keith Urban, daughters Faith Margaret, 10, and Sunday Rose, 12. Tom also welcomed another daughter, Suri (now 15), with Katie Holmes who he was married to from 2006 to 2012.

