Nicole Kidman Stuns in Her Natural Hair in Latest Instagram Post

What can’t this legendary Hollywood actress do or, in this case, pull off? From Moulin Rouge to Boy Erased, we’re guessing the answer is close to nothing, and her latest Instagram post is all the proof we need.

The 55-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress took a break from her usual content to post a darling photo of herself in a whimsical dress and a surprising hairstyle that deviates from her typically straightened locks. We can’t help but notice the nostalgic nod to her natural hair, which she donned more readily in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

In the first slide, Kidman is caught mid-laugh, smiling off towards someone out of the camera’s perspective. She wears a stunning light blue lace overlay dress that ties at the neckline for the daintiest finishing touch. But the real stunner? Her full head of curls, which come at a beautiful surprise after her edgy Oscars look where she rocked the trending bedhead hair that combined slightly tousled and textured straight pieces.

In the second and third slides, there are close-up portraits taken in both indoor and natural lighting, as she stands on a balcony, giving us a closer look at each curl that looks like a cross between beach waves and traditional barrel ringlets.

Unsurprisingly, the post has garnered over 100,000 views in less than 24 hours. Jill Wagner, a fellow actress and Kidman’s costar in upcoming series Lioness, showed her support for the star writing, “Love your curls.”

The post comes a couple of months behind some content from the Lioness crew while on set filming the new series in Mallorca, Spain. In the video, Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are all smiles. She captions it, "Game on...with my #Lioness" a direct quote from Saldaña (and possibly a hint of what's to come in this upcoming thriller).

While details are largely under wraps, we know that Taylor Sheridan, who brought us hit television shows like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, is helming this new Paramount+ drama series that's based on a real CIA program and "follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within," according to Deadline.

With the star-studded cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, we can't wait for the trailer to drop. Until then, here's to more curly-haired pics of the Big Little Lies star to bless our feed.

