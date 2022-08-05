Nicole Kidman Signs 1-Year Deal to Return as AMC Theatres Spokesperson After 'Iconic' Ad Goes Viral

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Nicole Kidman amc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiEeIxZJ9x0
Nicole Kidman amc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiEeIxZJ9x0

AMC Nicole Kidman for AMC Theatres

Nicole Kidman's AMC Theatres contract just got a major extension.

The Oscar winner, 55, is set to retain her position as spokesperson for the company "for another full year," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a Thursday earnings call.

Aron, 67, praised Kidman's 2021 ad for the company — which went viral, and sees her wandering around a movie theater, marveling at the magic of film — as "iconic and revered."

"As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC's now iconic and revered advertising campaign, 'Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell,' it's clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge solo screens," he said.

The 60-second ad sees the actress enter an AMC theater after a rainstorm, as she begins in a voiceover, "We come to this place for magic."

"We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us," she continues. "That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we've never been before — not just entertained but somehow reborn, together."

"Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," the Being the Ricardos actress says. "Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here, they are."

Kidman had a big hand in creating the ad, and admitted to GQ in an email in March, "I can't tell you why it worked or why it's gone viral."

"But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting," she added.

Of her line "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," Kidman told The Playlist in January, "It's a great line, right? It's so true."

"I mean, talk about not feeling alone, sitting in a cinema with a broken heart, and then watching something that breaks your heart again, and you go, 'I'm not alone,' " she added. "Please. This must not go away. We have to have cinema."

