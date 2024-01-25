Nicole Kidman Poses with a Snake for“Vogue Australia” Cover: 'They're Very Beautiful'

The actress let the snake slither across her body in a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot

Nicole Kidman is fearless on the latest cover of Vogue Australia.

The actress, 56, proudly held on to a snake and wrapped it around her neck for the new photoshoot. In the cover photo, she pulls it towards her as it slithers across her chest while wearing a sexy red gown with black lace.

Kidman posed for the photo wearing oversized glasses and silver rings. Her almond-shaped French tip nails had black nail polish, and her makeup was kept natural, with Kidman wearing a pink gloss.

The outlet shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the photoshoot that showed Kidman letting the snake slither around her body and having it wrapped around her waist for multiple poses.

"Nicole Kidman is very careful about who she chooses to go on adventures with, but that doesn't mean she doesn't go on them," the outlet wrote in the caption.

In the interview, Kidman shared that snakes are very "alluring" and that she is fascinated by how "they slither and move."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images nicole kidman

Apart from expressing that "they're very beautiful," Kidman also takes the fact that they shed their skin as a learning opportunity. "You can become and try different things, all the time, which is what excites me," she told the outlet, noting how she applies that mindset in her career.

"I don't even see it as reinvention," Kidman said. "I think it's more like different facets that you discover that are in existence, but you are attuned to the discovery of them. Yes, I remain very open and still very passionate about what I do, and curious. And those elements haven't been dampened."

Kidman reached a new milestone in her career in December when she became an ambassador for Balenciaga.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

"Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet," Kidman said in a press release. The brand's star-studded roster of ambassadors includes actors Isabelle Huppert, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, and Michelle Yeoh.



Read the original article on People.