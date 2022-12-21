Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story is one of Hollywood's sweetest.

The actress and the country music star both grew up in Australia, but they didn't cross paths until they were adults on the other side of the world. The pair had an instant attraction when they first met at a gala in 2005 and eventually wed the following year.

Since then, Kidman and Urban have opened up about their fated romance. In 2016, Urban told CBS News, "Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning. It was literally, like, 'Okay, life starts.' "

Kidman later shared the secret to the couple's long-lasting love with PEOPLE. "I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?' " she said. "When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create."

From their chance meeting to their red carpet appearances, here is everything to know about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship.

January 15, 2005: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban meet at the G'Day USA gala

Kidman was instantly smitten with Urban when they met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. The two stars exchanged numbers, but Urban didn't call Kidman for four months.

"I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!" Kidman told host Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. "He didn't call me for four months."

June 20, 2005: Nicole Kidman realizes Keith Urban is "the one"

Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012

While the couple were living in New York City, Kidman realized Urban was "the one."

For her 38th birthday, Urban stood on the stoop of her apartment at 5 a.m. to bring her gardenias. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,' " she later PEOPLE. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life."

May 15, 2006: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get engaged

The Moulin Rouge actress brought Urban as her date when she hosted the 30th Anniversary gala for the United Nations Development Fund for Women. She later discussed the event with PEOPLE and shared news of the couple's engagement.

"He's actually my fiancé. I wouldn't be bringing my boyfriend," she said.

June 25, 2006: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban marry in Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in a candlelit ceremony at St. Patrick's Estate in the beachside suburb of Manly in Sydney. Kidman's children Isabella Jane and Connor Antony, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, were also part of the couple's big day — Isabella was in her mother's bridal party.

The wedding was fit for a fairy tale. At the time, PEOPLE reported that the nuptials were a "romantic blend of Cinderella-style fantasy, Catholic tradition and Aussie cheer." Kidman walked down the aisle alongside her father, Antony, as the organist played Wagner's "Bridal Chorus." At the reception, Urban serenaded his new bride with a rendition of his song "Making Memories of Us."

Each guest went home with a silver Tiffany desk clock engraved with "A Moment in Time, June 25, 2006, Nicole & Keith." After spending their wedding night in Sydney, the newlyweds went to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.

October 19, 2006: Nicole Kidman stages an intervention for Keith Urban

Four months after their wedding, Kidman staged an intervention for her husband, who struggled with alcohol abuse, out of concern for his well-being. The singer then checked into rehab to treat alcohol addiction and he later told Rolling Stone in 2014 that he was "very, very blessed" that his wife took the drastic step to help him.

While Urban was in rehab, his album, Love, Pain, & the Whole Crazy Thing, was released as scheduled, and he was named male vocalist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

January 15, 2007: Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban after his release from rehab

Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman arrive at the Sommet Center on November 7, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee

Urban's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he was released from rehab after three months of treatment. He was reunited with Kidman, and they were seen at a private CAA Golden Globes afterparty in L.A.

March 2007: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoy a trip to St. Barts

The couple took a romantic vacation to St. Barts after Urban completed rehab. The actress and the singer appeared to enjoy exploring the island as they held hands on a low-key stroll along the waterfront and soaked in the views on a boat tour.

March 25, 2007: Keith Urban flies from Australia to L.A. for one date with Nicole Kidman

Urban flew all the way from Australia to L.A. for a date with his wife later that month. The couple attended the opening night of Distracted, starring Rita Wilson, at the Mark Taper Forum and reportedly couldn't resist getting cozy throughout the performance.

November 2007: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban move to Nashville

Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban, arrive at the world premiere of "The Golden Compass" at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 27, 2007 in London, England

As a country music star, Urban had long called Nashville home when he wasn't traveling. Not long after they married, Kidman and Urban purchased a farm southwest of Nashville.

"We don't want to live in a compound," Urban told PEOPLE. "It's the great thing about Tennessee and especially Nashville. The people are just real people, so they just accept you being neighbors."

Nearly a decade later, Kidman was still loving her life in Nashville. "I was meant to go there," she said in 2016. "I'm very, very happy to live there."

January 2008: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are expecting their first baby together

Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban arrive at the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada

In January 2008, Kidman and Urban confirmed that they were expecting a child. "The couple are thrilled," her rep shared.

The news came not long after Urban shared that he had a great relationship with his wife's older children, Isabella and Connor. "[They're] fantastic. I just talked to [Isabella and Connor] yesterday. A lot of people in that situation, it's not as fluid as it is for us," he said. "[The kids] have come out to Australia a few times. It's great. We all get along very, very well."

February 13, 2008: Keith Urban dedicates a song to Nicole Kidman

At a concert in New York City, Urban told the crowd that he was dedicating a song to his wife. "It's Valentine's Day here tomorrow, but today it's already Valentine's Day in Australia," he said before performing his hit song, "Got It Right This Time," for Kidman.

July 7, 2008: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcome their first baby together, Sunday Rose

Kidman and Urban welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008, in Nashville. "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," the new parents said in a statement. "She's an absolute delight."

Urban also expressed his gratitude on his website. "We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers," he wrote. "We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today."

Kidman would later share on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her husband had been very attentive throughout her pregnancy. While she was pregnant with Sunday, Urban flew to Australia to see her first ultrasound. "[He] was there for six hours, saw the heartbeat and then had to fly back [to L.A.] to do a show," she said.

November 24, 2008: Nicole Kidman calls Keith Urban the sexiest man alive

Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 2008 CMT Music Awards at Curb Event Center at Belmont University on April 14, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee

Although PEOPLE named Kidman's costar Hugh Jackman as 2008's "Sexiest Man Alive," she shared her personal nominee at the premiere of Australia. "Keith is my sexiest man alive," she said. "He is the man I love and everything is sexy about him."

November 2009: Nicole Kidman reveals that she burned her diaries when she married Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Capitol Records Party following the 44th Annual CMA Awards at Sambuca on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee

During an interview with British GQ, Kidman admitted to burning most of her journals when she married Urban. "You can't read somebody's diary. You shouldn't read it. I burnt most of my journals after I remarried," she said. "You're only going to find out bad things."

She added that they have a healthy marriage, saying, "We're very together. It's a very adventurous, extraordinary place to be: incredibly raw, incredibly dangerous and you're very much out at sea. ... When you commit to someone like that, you live and die together by that decision."

June 25, 2010: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary

Kidman and Urban enjoyed a low-key night on the town to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, sharing a romantic dinner at Nashville restaurant Flyte.

"[Nicole] looked stunning, very understated in a sleeveless dress and sandals," one observer shared. "They were smiling and holding hands across the table. You could tell they were so in love."

December 28, 2010: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcome their second baby together, Faith Margaret

Keith Urban (L) and actress Nicole Kidman pose in the audience at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California

The couple welcomed daughter Faith Margaret on Dec. 28, 2010, in Nashville. Faith was born via surrogate, and the couple chose to keep the pregnancy private.

"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," Kidman and Urban said in a statement. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

September 2014: Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman after her father's sudden death

Kidman's father Antony died suddenly after an accidental fall in September 2014. Urban rushed to be by his wife's side and performed "Amazing Grace" at the funeral.

May 2016: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban perform a duet of his hit song

Urban wrote his song "The Fighter" about his wife, and the track became a hit as a duet with Carrie Underwood. In May 2016, Urban posted a video with Kidman, in which she sang Underwood's parts of the duet in the car.

July 2017: Nicole Kidman says Keith Urban comforted her after filming domestic violence scenes

Keith Urban (L) and actor Nicole Kidman attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

In 2017, Kidman starred in HBO's Big Little Lies as Celeste Wright, who was dealing with horrific domestic violence in secret. Kidman was lauded for her performance, including an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress, but the job took an emotional toll on her, she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Luckily I have a partner who is artistic, so he understands what it takes to support that," she said of her husband. "I came home to loving arms, someone that would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain."

March 2018: Keith Urban reveals the life mantra he shares with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2018 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City

During a South by Southwest panel discussion in Austin, Texas, Urban shared some new insights about his marriage. For one, he credited Kidman with helping him get sober. "I'm just alcoholically wired," he said. "I was living a very small life. My life was getting smaller and smaller and that is how I kept it manageable. I was lucky I had a very loving wife. [Getting sober] has freed me up creatively."

He added that before he met and married Kidman, he wasn't good at relationships, according to the Associated Press. "I would write these songs about love and relationships," he said. "I realized I was writing from all these places of the kind of person I wished I could be. ... The only thing that's changed in my life is I've more so become the person I was trying to be."

Urban also shared that he and his wife have the same mantra: "Nothing to hide and everything to protect."

June 19, 2018: Keith Urban and his audience serenade Nicole Kidman

During a concert in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Urban enlisted the help of concertgoers to celebrate his wife's upcoming birthday. He led them in a singalong of "Happy Birthday" and everyone used his nickname for his wife by singing, "Happy birthday, dear baby girl!"

October 11, 2018: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a sweet duet on International Day of the Girl

For International Day of the Girl, Kidman and Urban's daughters recorded the couple singing his song "Female" at a white piano. The song has a deeper meaning for the couple, too: Kidman sang backup vocals for the song on Urban's album Graffiti U.

May 2019: Nicole Kidman shares how she stays connected with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pose backstage after the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France

In 2019, Kidman shared two things that keep her going. "I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That's probably all I need in my life," she said.

The actress also revealed one piece of advice that has worked well in her marriage. "The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye,' " she explained. "It just keeps you connected."

July 2019: Nicole Kidman says she was embarrassed when Keith Urban called her a "maniac in bed"

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban watch Anna Wintour on court receiving the Australian Open inspiration for 2019 as they attend the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia

Urban's 2018 album Graffiti U was all about Kidman. On the track "Gemini" — named for his wife's astrological sign — he sings, "She's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head."

When Kidman appeared on Australian radio's The Kyle and Jackie O Show in July, host Kyle Sandilands asked her about the song's racy lyrics. "I don't censor his art if I can be a muse for it," Kidman said, according to USA Today. "It is embarrassing but at the same time, yes, it's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored... Make an effort, Nicole.' "

January 2020: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate to Australian fire relief

In early 2020, the couple donated to Australia's Rural Fire Service, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to responding to bushfires, after devastating wildfires spread across their home country. "Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," Kidman shared on Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

June 25, 2020: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary

Kidman and Urban enjoyed a low-key 14th wedding anniversary celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were spotted grabbing takeout from Ferrarini Cafe in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress also celebrated the day with a black-and-white Instagram photo, writing, "Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary."

September 2020: Keith Urban says it "felt so obvious" Nicole Kidman was "the one"

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020

Urban knows that his relationship with Kidman is special and rare, which he made clear during an appearance on Armchair Expert. "She's just the one," he said. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road."

He continued, "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious."

December 24, 2020: Keith Urban serenades Nicole Kidman on Christmas

After a challenging year, Kidman and Urban enjoyed Christmas together. Urban shared a festive Instagram video in which he serenaded his wife, and the pair giggled throughout the lighthearted performance. The couple got flirty when Urban sang, "We can be naughty or nice," and Kidman was quick to respond with, "I want naughty — a little bit of nice, [but] a lot of naughty."

Urban concluded the video with a hopeful message. "We just want to take a second to wish everybody a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays," he said. "Wherever you're watching this right now, from our family to yours. ... Here's to a bright and buoyant 2021 all over the world. God bless you all. Thank you so much, love you guys."

February 28, 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters appear on the Golden Globes broadcast

Margaret Kidman-Urban, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Rosie Perez speak during at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on February 28, 2021

Kidman and Urban's daughters, Sunday and Faith, got all dressed up to attend the Golden Globe Awards, where Kidman was nominated for her role in The Undoing. The couple sat with the two girls for their virtual appearance on the broadcast.

Kidman wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with gold accents, and Sunday and Faith wore white dresses.

June 25, 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate their 15th anniversary

The pair took different approaches to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Instagram. Kidman went in a flirty direction by sharing a photo of Urban licking her neck, while Urban posted a candid Christmas photo of the couple embracing.

"Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "My life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today."

August 2021: Nicole Kidman shares what Keith Urban thinks of her sex scenes

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio

In August 2021, Kidman spoke about what her husband thinks of her on-screen romantic scenes. "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," she said on E! News' Daily Pop. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in."

December 15, 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the premiere of Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia

In December, Kidman and Urban appeared on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of Being the Ricardos in Sydney.

At the film's earlier N.Y.C. premiere, Kidman said that she was able to transform into Lucille Ball because of her husband's support. "He's just very supportive," she said. "He's in there going, 'I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?' Which is a fantastic partner in life."

January 2022: Nicole Kidman says Keith Urban is the "best thing" that's ever happened to her

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

In a 2022 interview, Kidman didn't hesitate to discuss her romance. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Just one month prior, Urban shared a similar sentiment on Reba McEntire's podcast. When McEntire asked about his "biggest achievement," Urban was quick to answer. "There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," he said. "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

March 27, 2022: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Academy Awards

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

After playing a show in Las Vegas, Urban made a special trip to L.A. just hours later to support his wife at the 94th Academy Awards. Kidman was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos.

October 26, 2022: Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy birthday

Kidman posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to celebrate Urban's 55th birthday in October 2022. "Happy Birthday my love❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing at Balenciaga's Couture Collection dinner in Paris earlier that year.