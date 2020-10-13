Nicole Kidman horror film The Others to be remade

Horror film The Others is to be remade, it has been announced.

The original version was released in 2001 and featured Nicole Kidman as the mother of two young children living in a remote country house on the island of Jersey.

Nicole Kidman starred in horror film The Others, which is to be remade (Matt Crossick/PA)

The family soon comes to suspect they are not alone.

Psychological horror The Others was a box office success, grossing nearly 210 million dollars (about £160 million) worldwide.

It was also a hit with critics.

Details on the remake are thin on the ground, but Universal Pictures has optioned the film’s rights.

US outlet Deadline says it is unknown if the new film will borrow the original plot and that producers are meeting with writers to adapt the script.