Nicole Kidman’s Go-To Hair Growth Serum That Shoppers Say Is ‘Life Changing’ Is 25% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Everything from Vegamour is on sale now

People / Instagram / Vegamour

If you’ve long admired Nicole Kidman’s luscious hair, you’ll be excited to know that her hair-boosting secret is on sale right now.

Vegamour is offering 25 percent off sitewide during its Friends and Family sale, now until Friday, October 20. So consider this your reminder to add the brand’s best-selling hair serum and other goodies to your cart ASAP — just enter the promo code FAM25 to get the discount.

The popular growth-boosting brand is a customer-favorite thanks to its innovative and effective products, and it doesn’t hurt that the Big Little Lies actress happens to be one of its brand ambassadors. She recently declared the powerful Gro Hair Serum as one of her “personal favorites.”

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $48 (Save $16)

Vegamour

$64

$48

Buy Now

The cruelty-free formula is packed with plant-based, multi-tasking phyto-actives that help support a healthy and balanced scalp, which means your hair will look fuller, thicker, and more lustrous. As with all things, consistency is key, so the brand recommends using this one daily for the best results.

To apply, simply squeeze a full dropper of the serum directly to your scalp and let it work its magic overnight or all day before your next shampoo. The serum also helps reduce hair shedding, and from the looks of its more than 2,700 five-star ratings, this crowd pleaser is worthy of all the praise.

Related: The 18 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought at October Prime Day — Some Are Still on Sale

One satisfied reviewer said this potent product is the “real deal” and also described it as a “miracle.” Another customer said it “saved [their] hair” and declared that it’s “100 percent worth the money.” And finally, a third reviewer simply summed the Gro Hair Serum by calling it “life changing.”

If those rave reviews aren’t compelling enough, scan the site to see numerous before-and-after photos from customers who have happily documented their hair growth journey with Vegamour. According to the brand, one bottle of its clean, vegan hair serum sells every 15 seconds, so now that it’s on sale, we highly recommend buying it in bulk.

Story continues

Shop the must-have Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, and scroll down to see several other brand favorites all on sale now.

Vegamour Gro Advanced Hair Serum, $56 (Save $18)

Vegamour

$74

$56

Buy Now

Vegamour Gro Better Duo, $62 (Save $20)

Vegamour

$82

$62

Buy Now

Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $72 (Save $24)

Vegamour

$96

$72

Buy Now

Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Scalp Serum, $32 (Save $10)

Vegamour

Buy Now

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.