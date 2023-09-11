Nicole Kidman Goes Courtside Chic at the US Open and More Standout Style Moments from the Week

Last Night's Look: All the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Nicole Kidman's sophisticated take on courtside style at the US Open to Charlize Theron's preppy — and sporty! — look of the night. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

Nicole Kidman

Gotham/GC Images Nicole Kidman poses at the US Open.

Nicole Kidman cheered during the final US Open match in New York City while wearing a sophisticated light pink pleated button-up dress (with pockets!) and white loafers.

Charlize Theron

Anna Webber/Getty Images Charlize Theron poses at the US Open.

At the Maestro Dobel Tequila US Open event in New York City, Charlize Theron posed in a preppy pleated skirt styled with a sporty ringer T-shirt and chunky sandals.

Mindy Kaling

Gotham/GC Images Mindy Kaling poses at the US Open.

Mindy Kaling, wearing a Ralph Lauren striped shirt, white jeans and heeled sandals, celebrated Coco Gauff’s US Open win with a few of her famous friends.

Sofia Richie

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sofia Richie walks down the street in New York.

Sofia Richie Grainge — who’s been taking New York Fashion Week by storm — sported a stylish pinstripe shirtdress and suede knee-high boots.

Dakota Johnson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dakota Johnson poses at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In Ontario, Canada, Dakota Johnson brought seaside style to the Daddio Toronto International Film Festival premiere. She complemented her gown, which featured kitschy oceanic motifs, with brown mules.

Alexandra Daddario

Anna Webber/Getty Images Alexandra Daddario attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila.

Alexandra Daddario leveled up her US Open wristband and hat with a summery halter dress and white sneakers at the Maestro Dobel Tequila event.

Nelly Furtado

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Nelly Furtado poses on the red carpet in Toronto.

Nelly Furtado — and her glittery metallic one-shoulder gown — gleamed on the Annual Artists for Peace and Justice Fundraiser red carpet in Toronto.

Patricia Arquette

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Patricia Arquette poses on the red carpet at TIFF.

Patricia Arquette arrived at Ontario’s TIFF Tribute Gala in a timeless floor-length black gown accessorized with minimal, yet eye-catching, jewelry and an ombré green bag.

Camila Morrone

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Camila Morrone poses on the red carpet at TIFF.

Dressed in a completely opposite color code from her Gonzo Girl costar Patricia Arquette, Camila Morrone arrived at the TIFF Tribute Gala wearing an all-white ensemble featuring a structured gown, pointed-toe shoes and a round clutch.

Read the original article on People.