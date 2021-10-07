Nicole Jack: Mother who fled London to join ISIS wants to return with three kids

Nicole Jack and her three daughters are currently being held in a detention camp in Syria (BBC)

A mother who fled London to join ISIS has spoken for the first time of her desire to return to the UK, saying she is not a security risk.

Nicole Jack, 34, and her three daughters, aged 12, 9 and 7, are currently in Syria’s Roj camp, the detention camp where Shamima Begum is also being held.

She begged UK politicians to “open your minds” and allow her and her children to return to safety in the UK urging them not to sweep her family “under the carpet”.

Asked by the BBC why she left, in October 2015, she insisted her husband, Hussein Ali, threatened to split the family up if she refused to travel with him to join the caliphate.

“It was about my family being together,” she claimed after lying to family to say she was going to Somalia to start a new life.

Despite ISIS’s horrific crimes being well-known and being an adult when she left, she insisted she did not bear witness to the terror group’s worst crimes.

She told the BBC: “I haven’t seen a beheading in my life.”

After her husband died fighting she remarried Trinidadian ISIS fighter, Adil de Montrichard - who went on to die in an airstrike, which also killed her 10-year-old son, Isaaq.

The children, who were born in London, attend a makeshift school in the camp run by Save the Children.

Her surviving 12-year-old daughter, who the BBC are not naming, said she “misses her grannies and aunties” and hopes to return to the UK so she can “go to school and make friends”.

“I like learning different things, like different languages,” the 12-year-old told the BBC. “When you learn more things, your brain becomes better and all these kind of things. I want to be smart when I grow up.”

Her grandmother Charleen Henry, a nurse living in London, begged the Government to allow her family back to face the consequences.

The UK government has said it would allow orphans and unaccompanied children of ISIS fighters to return added: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK.”

It said those who remain in Syria “include dangerous individuals”.

It comes after Shamima Begum begged for the UK Government to put her on trial for terror charges, if it means she can return to the UK.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain live from a refugee camp in September, the 22-year-old wearing pink nail varnish, a Nike baseball hat and a grey vest offered to help Boris Johnson tackle terrorism because he “clearly doesn’t know what he is doing”.

She said: “I think there is a chance and that the Government can see I’m willing to help them in their fight against terrorism. They should see me as an asset instead of a threat to them.”

