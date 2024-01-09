Nicole Eggert Says She Has Breast Cancer, 'Panics' Over Spread Uncertainty

Former “Baywatch” and “Charles in Charge” star Nicole Eggert said Monday she has breast cancer, and has been overwhelmed by “panics” over whether it has already spread elsewhere.

Nicole Eggert, pictured in a 1992 publicity still for "Baywatch."

Eggert told People she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer in December after rapid weight gain and pain in her left breast dating back to October.

She detected a lump in a self-check, but appointment delays slowed the process before she had mammograms and biopsies in November, she said to the outlet. A pathology report confirmed the cancer.

Eggert, 51, said the “journey’s been rough” and is comforted somewhat by reading inspirational “corny” quotes amid the uncertainty.

She told the outlet she’ll need to have the cancer removed surgically and is awaiting word on when chemo and radiation will start. Meanwhile, she doesn’t know if the cancer has metastasized.

“I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she said. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.”

Nicole Eggert, pictured in 2022, said her cancer diagnosis has steeled her resolve to beat the disease for her 12-year-old daughter.

Eggert starred in the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge” with lead Scott Baio, whom she later accused of sexually abusing her as a minor during the show’s run. (Baio denied the claims). But charges were not filed reportedly because the statute of limitations had passed.

From 1992 to ’94 Eggert played lifeguard Summer Quinn on “Baywatch.”

Eggert said she has an adult daughter Dilyn, 25, but remains the sole caregiver at home for 12-year-old daughter Keegan, whose face reflected “horror” when Eggert told her the bad news.

“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this,” she told People. “This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

