Nicole downgraded to a tropical storm, batters Florida as it moves inland: Live updates

Doyle Rice and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Nicole pounded east-central Florida on Thursday as the system, downgraded to a tropical storm, moved inland with powerful winds and heavy rain.

The rare November hurricane made landfall early Thursday on the east coast of the state just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm was expected to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, and heavy rain could flood parts of the region.

Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday, the first hurricane to make landfall so late in the year on the east coast of Florida.

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with.

The hurricane center warned that Nicole would bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and a dangerous storm surge Wednesday night. Nicole is also expected to cause flash and urban flooding. It had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

As a tropical storm, Nicole made its first landfall at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. The storm was reported to have maximum sustained winds at 70 mph.

Officials in the Bahamas said that more than 860 people were in more than two dozen shelters. Extensive flooding, downed trees and power and water outages were reported in the archipelago’s northwest region.

In Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. The Martin County Sheriff’s office also said seawater had breached part of a road on Hutchinson Island.

Residents in several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin, and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reach 39 mph.

About 400 people checked in evacuation centers in Palm Beach County Wednesday.

IS CLIMATE CHANGE FUELING MASSIVE HURRICANES IN THE ATLANTIC?: Here's what science says.

States affected by Nicole

Nicole is expected to affect most of Florida and portions of the southeast region of the U.S.

After hitting the east coast of Florida, Nicole's center is forecast to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday night then into the Carolinas on Friday.

Forecasters predicted tornadoes Wednesday night through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina. Heavy rainfall is the main concern and Nicole could trigger dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in areas along the Florida and Georgia coasts.

Several communities on Florida's east coast were recommended or ordered to evacuate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 15 shelters were being opened Wednesday along the state's coast.

DeSantis said the Florida National Guard has activated 600 guardsmen, in addition to seven urban search and rescue teams on standby.

President Joe Biden also approved federal emergency aid to 45 out of 67 Florida counties, along with the Miccosukee Tribe and Seminole Tribe.

IT CAN BE A DEADLY MISTAKE: Many people misunderstand this famous hurricane forecast graphic.

Police patrol vehicles are pictured as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole in Hollywood, Florida.
Police patrol vehicles are pictured as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole in Hollywood, Florida.

What damages could Nicole do?

Category 1 hurricanes sustain dangerous winds from 74 to 95 mph, which can produce some damage to homes, trees, and powerlines.

DeSantis said Floridians should expect power outages. About 16,000 lineworkers are prepared for power restoration efforts.

At least half a dozen multi-story, coastal residential buildings in Daytona Beach Shores that were already damaged by Hurricane Ian are being threatened by Nicole, according to local officials.

Wind gusts north of Nicole's eye between 60 to 80 mph will occur, with gusts close to 100 mph possible, according to AccuWeather. Damages to structures can occur under these conditions and sporadic power outages can occur hundreds of miles away from where Nicole's center makes landfall.

Hurricane Nicole tracker

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Hurricane Nicole downgraded as it batters Florida

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

    MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985. Nicole was expected to reach Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday with a storm s

  • Waves Rush Into Parking Lot at Daytona Beach as Hurricane Nicole Reaches Florida

    Waves came past a sea wall and into a parking lot at Daytona Beach, as Hurricane Nicole approached Florida’s east coast on November 9.Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for Daytona Beach Shores, with a curfew also in place from 7 pm Wednesday until 7 am Thursday.Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida just south of Vero Beach at 3 am Eastern time on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: Eric Liebman via Storyful

  • Strong Winds as Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida

    Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach, early on November 10, before being downgraded to a tropical storm.Footage posted to Twitter by Logan Parham shows wind and rain lashing Melbourne, around 30 miles north of Vero Beach.Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were possible early on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: Logan Parham via Storyful

  • Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

    Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, damaging storm surge and heavy rain. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before its maximum sustained winds dropped to 60 mph (100 kph) early Thursday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

  • Hurricane Nicole makes landfall, sweeps across Florida with heavy rains and winds

    Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning with much of its worst damage already done along a Florida coastline battered by high surf and storm surge that undermined pool decks and at least a few buildings.

  • Nicole becomes tropical storm near Bahamas; Storm forecast to hit Florida as a hurricane on Wednesday or Thursday

    Nicole went from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm Tuesday a day after forming in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall Along East Coast of Florida

    Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach, at 3 am Eastern time on November 10, according to the National Hurricane Center.Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for Daytona Beach Shores, with a curfew also in place from 7 pm Wednesday until 7 am Thursday.This footage from Daytona Beach shows waves rushing in from the sea on Wednesday night. Credit: @sirnerdyaddict via Storyful

  • Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, states of emergency declared

    The hurricane's approach has left many communities fearful after having already endured the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

  • Ron DeSantis Victory Sets Him on Collision Course With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh off his re-election victory, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis now faces a potential showdown with Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Fu

  • Live Tracker: Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane

    Follow live updates as Nicole pummels the Bahamas, then veers toward Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

  • EXPLAINER: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska

    One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that's not the whole story. In a sort of poll within a poll, Alaskans rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year. The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska's only House seat. She emerged from a field that included Republican Sarah Palin to serve the remainder of t

  • Man Sentenced for 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years

    James Krauseneck was sentenced 25 years to life for killing his wife Cathleen Krauseneck with an ax while she slept in their Brighton, N.Y., home in 1982

  • Attorney representing Michigan State football player: Michigan player started altercation

    An attorney for a Michigan State football player said the postgame incident against Michigan was started by a Wolverines player.

  • Two days out, elections remain undecided. Here's what we know about outstanding races

    Though Republicans and pundits predicted a "red tsunami," control of the U.S. House and Senate are still up for grabs.

  • Trump is 'livid' and 'screaming' his head off after disappointing midterm elections for the GOP, an advisor said

    Despite GOP losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions because "it's too humiliating to delay," the advisor told CNN.

  • Kylie Jenner Managed to Make a Cardigan Sexy with a Simple Trick

    Kylie Jenner stepped out in NYC and managed to make her cardigan look chic with a button trick.

  • Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

    Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, gradually gaining strength as it neared hurricane strength, forecasters said. Nicole reached 70 mph (110 kph) late Tuesday, just shy of the 74 mph (119 kph) to become a Category 1 hurricane. A range of warnings and watches remain in place.

  • VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

    Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago.

  • Someone Threw Eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla

    A 23-year-old is in custody.

  • Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’

    “It would appear this morning this is Ron Desantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist says