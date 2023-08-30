Who Is Nicole Brydon Bloom? All About the Actress Spotted Kissing Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom were seen at dinner together in New York City in August 2023

Justin Theroux may have found a new romance with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The pair were first spotted in February 2023 at an event before photos surfaced of the two showing off some PDA six months later. However, neither Theroux nor Bloom has yet to confirm the relationship.

A New York-based actress, Bloom portrayed Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of The Gilded Age. She's also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and 1BR.

Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 until their divorce in February 2018. He has since spoken about enjoying not being in a public relationship and all the attention that comes with it.



"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," the actor told Esquire in May 2023.

"I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance," he added. "And having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Theroux has stuck to his word and largely kept his personal life private, including his romance with Bloom.

So who is the actress spotted kissing Justin Theroux? Here’s everything to know about Nicole Brydon Bloom and her possible relationship with the actor.

She attended Elon University

Nicole Brydon Bloom Instagram Nicole Brydon Bloom in 2018

Bloom graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in acting. She originally entered college as a journalism major but changed her mind after she saw an Elon production, she told Today at Elon in 2022.

Bloom also shared how the program shaped her into the actor she is today. “They were so encouraging of me taking risks as an actor. In auditions it is really easy to fall into, ‘What do I think casting directors are looking for and how do I fit into that.’ And that can be very limiting,” she said. “Elon was so good about emphasizing finding a way to make the character you, instead of what you think it should be.”

She has a string of TV credits

Bruce Glikas/Getty Nicole Brydon Bloom at the opening night of the new play 'This Beautiful Future' in 2022

While her post-grad career started on the stage in regional theatre in Kentucky, Bloom soon moved in front of the camera, appearing in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Affair and 1BR.

Her latest credit, as Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of The Gilded Age, was a dream come true for the young actress. The show was created by Julian Fellowes, the mind behind Downton Abbey and a personal favorite of Bloom’s.

“I loved Downton Abbey and Julian Fellowes’ work. I was still in college when I heard the rumors that he was making a new show like the ‘New York version of Downton Abbey,’ ” she told Today at Elon. “I emailed my agent, and I was like I have to be in this. I told my agent, ‘If this comes up, I would love the opportunity to read for them.’ ”

Though she didn’t score a role in the first season, her chance came along again during auditions for season 2. As for how she deals with the inevitable string of “no’s” in the industry? “Find other outlets,” she said, before adding that living in a place she loves also helps her in difficult times.

Her dad died while covering the war in Iraq in 2003

Nicole Brydon Bloom Instagram Nicole Brydon Bloom and her father

Bloom was just 9 years old when her father, David Bloom, who was a well-known NBC News journalist, died suddenly in April 2003 as he was covering the war in Iraq. A clot that started as a deep vein thrombosis traveled from his leg to his lungs, where it lodged in an artery, resulting in his death.

“We had braced ourselves for all the war-related dangers that that assignment entailed,” Bloom’s mother, Melanie Bloom, told TODAY.com 10 years after his death. “But when I got that call, I had never heard of DVT myself and I don’t think David ever had. The more I learned, the more shocked I was. It wasn’t an IED or a bomb that took his life. It was this DVT.”

Bloom has kept her father’s memory alive since, regularly posting tributes on her social media. On the 20th anniversary of his death in April 2023, she posted an ode to her father, reminiscing on their time together.

“20 years ago today my dad died while covering the war in Iraq. Forever proud of him, endeared by his sense of humor and in awe of his intelligence and commitment to the truth,” she wrote in the caption. “We miss you every day Dad 🤍 Thank you for being such an incredible role model and father. Very grateful for the time we had.”

She was first spotted with Theroux in February 2023

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Justin Theroux, Tan France, Louisa Jacobson and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend the 'Next In Fashion' Tastemaker Event in 2023

In February, Bloom and Theroux were spotted at a Netflix event at the N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond.

The pair were photographed with Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson, who is Bloom’s castmate on The Gilded Age.



She was seen kissing Theroux in a N.Y.C. restaurant

Nicole Brydon Bloom Instagram Nicole Brydon Bloom in front of a flower wall.

Six months after they were first seen together, the two packed on the PDA at Altro Paradiso, a restaurant in N.Y.C. The duo were spotted getting dinner with another couple and shared a quick kiss.

The outing also included a stop at Ray's Bar, which Theroux co-owns with Succession star Nicholas Braun.

She loves to travel

Nicole Brydon Bloom Instagram Nicole Brydon Bloom in Paris.

Bloom has traveled all over the world, including extensive trips to European destinations like Barcelona and Paris. She’s also traveled with Logan Lerman and Joey King, her costars in We Were the Lucky Ones, an upcoming film based on the book of the same name

She posted pictures from Bucharest, Romania, and Málaga, Spain, with Lerman and King in May 2023. The latter commented, “Oh, Us? Babes. We are babes."



