What Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Families Have Said Over the Years About O.J. Simpson

The families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson have spoken out numerous times since they were murdered in 1994

Lee Celano/WireImage; Isaac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images From left: Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson

In the two-plus decades since O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman, their families have spoken out about the case and subsequent developments numerous times, including after Simpson’s death on April 10.

Nicole and Ron were brutally stabbed to death on June 12, 1994 outside her home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Ron, who worked at an Italian restaurant, had gone to Nicole's townhome to return a pair of glasses Nicole's mother had forgotten when the two were killed.



After a low-speed chase that entranced the nation, O.J. was arrested in connection to the murders and his subsequent trial created a media circus that sparked intense debate. The attention did not go away even after his controversial acquittal in 1995.

Simpson's family announced on X (formerly Twitter), that he had died on April 10 following a battle with cancer.

From O.J.’s 1997 civil trial to the premiere of a popular television miniseries to his 2008 criminal conviction, here is what family members of Nicole and Ron have said through the years:

O.J. Is Acquitted of the Murders of Ron and Nicole

After Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, the family of Goldman filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

At the time, Ron’s sister, Kim Goldman, said she vowed to fight in court against Simpson, whom her family has always held responsible for the murders.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with money,” Kim was quoted saying in a story that ran in the Oct. 16, 1995 issue of PEOPLE. “If we can make him feel a quarter of the pain we feel, it’s worth it.”

O.J. Found Liable: 'We Finally Have Justice'

Two years after the conclusion of his criminal trial, a judge found Simpson liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron.

The Goldmans were awarded a judgment of $33.5 million, though Simpson only ever paid a small fraction of the sum.

“We finally have justice for Ron and Nicole,” Fred Goldman, Ron’s father said at the time at a press conference. “Our family is grateful for a verdict of responsibility. That’s all we ever wanted. Now we have it, thank God.”

'Salt in the Wound,' Says Kim Goldman

In the years following the trial, a story in the June 21, 1999 issue of PEOPLE reported that Simpson has begun living a more scaled-down life.

Simpson was given custody of his kids in 1996 after a custody battle with Nicole’s family, and spent the following years parenting and playing golf in his spare time.

An attorney for Brown’s family said at the time that the family did not intend to do anything detrimental to Nicole and Simpson’s children, who seemingly had a good relationship with their father.

"O.J. is their dad and they love him, and you can’t take that away from them,” Nicole’s sister Tanya Brown said.

The Goldman family were also quoted in the story.

“People who murder belong on death row, not on the golf course,” Fred Goldman was quoted saying.

Kim Goldman said at the time that seeing Simpson on TV felt like “salt in the wound. It’s hard to move on, and it isn’t getting easier with time.”

AFP/AFP via Getty Images Kim Goldman, left, and Fred Goldman

O.J. Convicted of Armed Robbery: 'Karma'

Simpson would ultimately serve prison time after he was convicted in Las Vegas in 2008 of armed robbery and kidnapping after he forced a group of men to return memorabilia that he claimed had been stolen from him.

Following Simpson’s arrest in 2007, Tanya Brown described it as “bittersweet” because of his children, before adding that she believed he belonged in prison.

“This man needs to go away,” Tanya said in the Oct. 1, 2007 issue of PEOPLE. “Justice, after 13 years, must prevail.”

Kim Goldman expressed a similar sentiment.

“He’s gotten away with so much before, so if he’s guilty, we’d like to see him punished,” Kim said. “This is the true definition of karma.”

Simpson was convicted and ultimately sentenced to 33 years in prison, after which Fred Goldman said he was pleased.

“What we have is satisfaction that this monster is where he belongs, behind bars,” he said.

TV Miniseries Brings Renewed Attention

Twenty years after Ron and Nicole were killed, Kim Goldman spoke to PEOPLE and said she had not forgiven Simpson.

"I reserve the right not to forgive the person who stabbed my brother to death," Kim said in 2014. "The loss is still very real, regardless of how many years have passed."

Two years later, the case was thrust back into the collective consciousness when The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story premiered on FX with a star-studded cast.

Both the Brown and Goldman families expressed dissatisfaction with the miniseries, saying they were not consulted, which Fred said was attempting to turn “tragedy into a moneymaker.”

Fred Goldman also spoke out about Simpson, who in 2016 was still in prison in Nevada.

Referencing the 1997 civil judgment, Fred says Simpson was not fully held accountable.

“We have taken some things away from him,” Fred said to PEOPLE at the time. “But the bottom line was, he was never truly held responsible.

Jason Bean/Pool/Bloomberg O.J. Simpson listens during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada on July 20, 2017.

O.J. Granted Parole: 'It Is What It Is'

Simpson was granted parole in 2017 and was released that October.

“I don’t care,” Tanya Brown told PEOPLE at the time. “It doesn’t make any difference to me. It is what it is.”

In a 2017 statement, Fred and Kim Goldman said they respected the decision, but said it was “difficult” for them.

“We will continue pursuing the now $60 million judgment awarded to our family after the jury found that Simpson willfully and wrongfully caused the deaths of Ron and Nicole, as well as remain dedicated in our commitment to domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform,” the statement said. “We appreciate the ongoing support and well wishes from people all around the world and on behalf of our family, we thank you.”

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Tanya Brown, right

The Death of O.J. Simpson

The death of Simpson on April 10, 2024 drew comment from Fred Goldman, who spoke to PEOPLE.

“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," he said. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”

