Nicole Brown is Empowering Black Women and Giving them a Sense of Belonging
MATAWAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Being a Black woman herself with dreams and goals, and a mother to two Black girls, Nicole Brown is committed to giving her fellow Black women a platform to air their voices and be in the spotlight. Nicole Brown is an experienced online marketing manager who has done a lot of work in digital and e-commerce spaces. She established Izzy & Liv in 2014 when she noticed how little representation Black women had in the e-commerce world. Izzy & Liv was launched to give Black women a sense of belonging and show them how much they can achieve.
Since Izzy & Liv launched, the brand has been featured in some of the world's top publications like Forbes, Essence, Huffington Post, Bustle, and Blavity. Nicole is focused on promoting the essence of Black womanhood and giving Black women something to make them feel good and look good. Izzy & Liv started producing a variety of products like graphic t-shirts, shower curtains, etc., bearing messages and images celebrating the culture, confidence, and soul of the Black woman. Over the last six years, Izzy & Liv has grown into a multi-million-dollar brand.
Izzy & Liv is a personal project for Nicole. She named the company after her daughters, Isabel and Olivia, to instill the values of being confident, beautiful, and authentic into them. The Izzy and Liv brand is committed to creating the things that Black women love. "We are a hub for authentic Black women representation as a first thought and not an afterthought. It brings me joy that I can be the brand that I looked for growing up. As a company, Izzy & Liv wants our customers to feel that THEY MATTER! Black women hardly saw themselves represented in the media and products they consumed as kids. Unconsciously, this kills the confidence and spirit of any young woman and it can warp your mind into wondering whether you are good enough, beautiful, or worthy. We want to change that," Nicole says.
Izzy & Liv will be giving Black women a positive representation in the media while promoting Black women's image on items like T-shirts, tote bags, coffee mugs, etc. The goal is to help Black women and girls see themselves in a new light and give them something to help empower themselves to take their narrative into their own hands. Every Black woman will surely find a product they would like in the Izzy & Liv collection.
Nicole Brown has dedicated her life to celebrating Black women and Black culture. Everything she does revolves around showcasing the beauty of the Black culture and how powerful Black women are. Her five-year goal is to hand over the business at Izzy & Liv to her capable all-star team while she works on something else to impact the world.
Nicole's journey as an entrepreneur is a product of facing and overcoming obstacles and difficulties. She had big goals, but she had little faith in herself that she could fulfill them. In her words, "Nobody should dwell on lack of support or faith from other people. The zeal to succeed is within everyone, and once you set your mind to anything, you can make it happen." Now she has full confidence in herself to deliver.
Company: Izzy & Liv
Phone Number: 7327059796
Email: info@izzyandliv.com
Website URL: www.izzyandliv.com
