Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis Unveil Dramatic Looks from the Set of And Just Like That...

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·2 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlEOYKO9kd/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D justlikethatmax Verified Is it me? Am I the drama?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlEOYKO9kd/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D justlikethatmax Verified Is it me? Am I the drama?

justlikethatmax/Instagram Nicole Ari Parker

And Just Like That… just got a bit more dramatic.

On Tuesday, the official AJLT Instagram page shared photos from the upcoming second season of actress Nicole Ari Parker in what might be the most striking look yet from the show's set. The caption that accompanied the photo was as mysterious as the look itself: "Is it me? Am I the drama?"

The Maison Valentino floor-length red chiffon gown, with a high empire waist and long train, was paired with an elaborate hat constructed by famed hat maker — and Sarah Jessica Parker pal — Philip Treacy. Both designers are featured regularly on the show and its predecessor, Sex and the City.

The hat, made of red feathers and thick black wire, covered Parker's face, as red feathers dangled and surrounded her entire head.

Nicole Ari Parker Unveils And Just Like That’s Most Dramatic Look Yet
Nicole Ari Parker Unveils And Just Like That’s Most Dramatic Look Yet

justlikethatmax/Instagram

RELATED: Every Must-See Style Moment from And Just Like That…

Parker, 52, also shared a video featuring the dramatic look on Instagram. The video begins with the mom of two getting red streaks painted on her hair to match the dress and hat. Next, she is seen putting on the dress and getting final touches. It ends with the full jaw-dropping look on display.

Alongside the video, Parker wrote, "Tuesday at work Day 2 Season 2 #LTW is all dressed up #AndJustLikeThat Unreal…."

Parker wasn't the only AJLT star to post an elaborate costume from the set on Tuesday. Kristin Davis also shared a photo of herself rocking an unusual look on Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress is pictured in a bright pink blazer with black collar detail and paired with a striped colorful taffeta full skirt.

RELATED VIDEO: And Just Like That.... We're Doing Sex & the City Astrology | Celebrity Astrology Investigation

The look is topped off with a mini black top hat that had black netting going all the way down past her waist. "I love my work," the actress wrote next to the photo.

Makeup artist Matin Maulawizada shared more photos of the actress's look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The close-up photos show what appears to be a black plastic bodice and a thin black ribbon necklace.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

Latest Stories

  • Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Drawn into Group F, Croatia have Belgium as their primary rivals for group supremacy, and progression to the round of 16 is all but assured ahead of Canada and Morocco, who round out the group.

  • Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her

    Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7. Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar […]

  • Lauren Ash celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving in California: 'Belleville beauty!'

    The Belleville, Ont.-native served an elaborate holiday meal in her California home.

  • With Regime Strongholds Joining Protests, Iran's Leaders Appear Nervous

    “The Islamic Republic’s collapse—while not inevitable—is no longer inconceivable."

  • Hannity Sparks Backlash After Airing Biden's Private Voicemail amid Son Hunter's Addiction Battle

    In the 2018 voicemail, Biden tells Hunter that he loves him and wants to see him get help. Fox News treated the message as scandalous, but viewers saw it as an example of supportive fathering

  • Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

    Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specialising in women's rights, got away with hard-hitting stories for years - until the day she took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The photo, which Hamedi posted on Twitter on Sept. 16, was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran's morality police for what they deemed inappropriate dress. Amini's death later that day would unleash a wave of mass protests across Iran that were still persisting nearly three weeks later in different parts of the country, despite a government crackdown.

  • 2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

    A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

  • Tessa Virtue opens up about 'embracing' failures for World Mental Health Day

    The Canadian ice dancer shared a candid video for World Mental Health Day.

  • Scarlett Johansson recalls being 'hypersexualized' as a young actress: 'People thought I was much much older than I was'

    "I got kinda pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing," the actress says.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben