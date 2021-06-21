  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Golden Knights defeat Canadiens in OT, series tied at 2-2

·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL — The Golden Knights are back on level terms in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Nicolas Roy scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 1:18 of overtime as Vegas defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Sunday to even the teams' third-round series 2-2.

The Quebec-born centre fired home on a scramble after former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty took the initial shot on Carey Price.

Robin Lehner — starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury after his disastrous miscue gifted the Canadiens a late equalizer in Friday's 3-2 OT loss — stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights. Brayden McNabb had the other goal.

The best-of-seven series returns to Vegas for Tuesday's Game 5.

Game 6 goes Thursday back in Montreal, while Game 7, if necessary, will be played Saturday in Sin City.

Paul Byron replied for the Canadiens, who got 19 saves from Price.

The winner of Montreal-Vegas will meet either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Islanders in the Cup final. That series sits tied 2-2.

With the score tied 0-0 late in the second period and Montreal having just killed off the game's first power play, Byron took a pass from Nick Suzuki and moved in alone on Lehner and roofed his third of the post-season with 65 seconds left on the clock to send the 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre into a frenzy.

There wasn't much happening prior to that effort from Byron, who was on waivers three times during the regular season, as the crowd and both teams got increasingly frustrated with the officiating in a chippy affair.

Pacioretty forced a big save out of Price on that power play before Alex Pietrangelo, looking for his fourth goal in three games, rang a shot off the post.

Suzuki then exited the box and fed Byron for Montreal's breakthrough.

Lehner kept his team in the fight midway through the third by stopping Montreal rookie sniper Cole Caufield on a breakaway with the Bell Centre again poised to explode.

Vegas got its sixth goal from a defenceman in the series — the Golden Knights have seven in total — to tie it at 10:37 when McNabb pinched down and took a pass from William Karlsson before firing a shot that somehow squeezed past Price to force OT for the second time in as many games.

Montreal dropped its first overtime game of the playoffs (4-1) while the Golden Knights won their first (1-3). 

The Canadiens were once again without interim head coach Dominique Ducharme after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Luke Richardson, who picked up his first NHL victory in Game 3, was again calling the shots behind Montreal's bench with the support of fellow assistants Alexandre Burrows and Sean Burke.

The Golden Knights also have a COVID-19 issue of their own after it was revealed a few hours before Game 4 that general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation following a positive test. 

Fleury had started 15 of 16 games in these playoffs for Vegas coming into Sunday — Lehner got the call in a 7-1 drubbing by the Colorado Avalanche to open the second round — putting up a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 goals-against average.

But the 36-year-old Vezina Trophy finalist turned the puck over behind his net with less than two minutes left in Friday's third period and his team cruising to a 2-1 series lead to Josh Anderson, who promptly scored into the unguarded cage to force OT.

Anderson then won it in the extra period on a 2-on-0 rush off a Byron feed with Vegas caught on a bad change.

Vegas, which finished second in the regular-season standings, 23 points ahead of 18th-ranked Montreal, dominated the opening 40 minutes of Game 3, outshooting the Canadiens 30-8, before the wheels fell off following Fleury's gaffe.

Thoroughly dominated in Friday's opening period, the Canadiens matched their excellent starts in the first two games of the series early Sunday, forcing Lehner into a couple terrific saves.

Montreal winger Corey Perry — sporting a stitched-up gash on his face after taking an uncalled overtime high stick 48 hours earlier — slid a pass across to Eric Staal as he was being hauled down, but Lehner stretched to make a left-pad stop before denying Joel Armia with his glove on the goal line.

The series is the first cross-border matchup in the NHL this season, made possible by a federal exemption allowing teams to bypass Canada's 14-day quarantine requirements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hawks survive ice-cold Trae Young, stun 76ers in Game 7 to advance to conference finals

    Trae Young had his worst shooting game of the playoffs as the Hawks leaned on Kevin Huerter to pull off the stunning upset.

  • U.S. Open: Rahm outduels Oosthuizen to win first major

    Jon Rahm outlasted Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines to win the 121st U.S. Open.

  • Devin Booker outduels Paul George as Suns take 1-0 lead over Clippers

    With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.

  • Golden Knights GM self-isolating after positive COVID test

    Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Italy beats Wales, both advance to round of 16 at Euro 2020

    Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.

  • Kevin Durant reportedly expected to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.

  • Reese McGuire hits 3 doubles as Ryu, Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-4

    Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.

  • Suns GM James Jones named NBA Executive of the Year in tight vote

    Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.

  • A four-pack: Kyle Larson wins at Nashville for 4th straight win of 2021

    Larson has won three points races and the Cup Series All-Star Race over the last four weeks.

  • Switzerland nets crucial win over Turkey at Euro

    Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.

  • Travis Kelce was hesitant about vaccination. Now he's encouraging everyone to get it

    Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.

  • Sources: Chris Paul symptoms-free; Suns hopeful for return soon

    The Suns are hopeful Chris Paul will clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Hawks beat 76ers in Game 7, advance to face Bucks

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7. The Hawks will open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Atlanta had been 0-9 in Games 7s on the road. But the Hawks ignored their ignominious his

  • Hawks head to East finals after Game 7 win in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7. The Hawks will open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Atlanta had been 0-9 in Games 7s on the road. But the Hawks ignored their ignominious his

  • Mr. Misunderstood: Jon Rahm forges new reputation with U.S. Open victory

    Jon Rahm survived a U.S. Open that chewed up and spit out the world’s best, winning by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen to claim the first major of his career.

  • U.S. Olympic Trials: Allyson Felix closes strong, seals fifth Olympic berth

    With her toddler daughter cheering her on, Felix finished second in the women's 400 meters.

  • Peru beats Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive at Copa America

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Peru beat Colombia 2-1 on Sunday to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America. Sergio Peña opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute. Miguel Borja equalized from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania. Peru is in third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remains with four points in second spot, but with o

  • Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards for doubleheader split

    ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. After shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals, Smyly believes he's on the right track to better consistency. “I guess pretty up and down, you know?" he said. “I didn’t have the April I would like, but there’s five more months of the season, and I know it only takes one game to turn it around and start getting on a roll. I think I’ve battled every start and kept our team in the g

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes loses lead, unravels in U.S. Open fourth round

    SAN DIEGO — A rough day at the U.S. Open for Mackenzie Hughes saw the Canadian golfer lose his lead early and fall out of contention at Torrey Pines Sunday. Hughes of Dundas, Ont., made three bogeys and a double bogey — a tee shot that ended up stuck in a tree — on the back nine to finish in a four-way tie for 15th. Entering the fourth round tied for the lead and in the final group, Hughes shot a 6-over 77 for his worst showing at the 72-hole event. He finished 1-over 285 overall, seven strokes

  • Pujols HR, Dodgers send Diamondbacks to 17th straight loss

    PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing streak to 17 games with a 9-8 victory Sunday. Arizona trailed 9-2 before rallying with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Reddick, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte had run-scoring hits. Josh Rojas' inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 18